Industry groups welcome Labor government

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 23 MAY 2022   12:49PM

The Anthony Albanese-led Labor government has been congratulated on its election victory by the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) and Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.

On the morning Albanese was sworn in as the 31st prime minister of Australia, ASFA congratulated the incoming government and also Jim Chalmers' appointment as treasurer.

In a release an ASFA spokesperson said: "Dr Chalmers is well placed, given his experience, to steer superannuation policy and ensure as many Australians as possible can retire with dignity."

"We welcome comments by prime minister Albanese over the weekend on the importance of universal superannuation and look forward to working constructively with the new government and treasury team on superannuation matters."

Meanwhile, the Financial Planning Association of Australia said it looks forward to working with the Albanese government on pressing issues impacting the advice industry.

PA chief executive Sarah Abood said the FPA expects actions on adviser education to be the first order of business for the incoming minister for financial services.

"Congratulations to prime minister Anthony Albanese and his government on their appointment and we look forward to working with the new minister for financial services on matters of vital importance to the financial planning profession," Abood said.

"We are expecting the new government to quickly deliver on its election commitment to provide much-needed certainty to the profession on education standards, including providing for a framework to better recognise relevant experience.

"We will continue to work with all stakeholders on policies and initiatives that contribute to affordable financial advice for all Australians and a sustainable financial planning profession for the future."

The Insurance Council of Australia  also came out and embraced the leadership change.

The Insurance Council is enthusiastic about the Labor Party commitment to increase investment to better improve the resilience of communities through a $200 million a year disaster ready fund.

The disaster ready initiative was in line with the Insurance Council's election policy platform 'building a more resilient Australia,' which advocated for a range of protection measures for households and communities from the impacts of extreme weather.

The Labor and Insurance Council policies were also in accordance with putting downward pressure on insurance premiums.

The ICA's proposed $2 billion, five-year investment is projected to reduce financial costs to Australian governments and households by more than $19 billion by 2050.

ICA chief executive Andrew Hall said: "The Insurance Council congratulates Anthony Albanese on being elected prime minister at this critical time in our nation's history and we look forward to working with the new Labor government."

The Insurance Council also spoke of its enthusiasm for working with the Albanese government on improving the resilience of Australia's digital insurance environment to protect Australian businesses from the impacts of cybercrime.

In the wake of the new change of government, the Investor Group on Climate Change also posited that there was a huge opportunity to unlock more than $130 billion in climate investment.

In a statement, the Investor Group on Climate Change said: "Australian and global investors are actively seeking new opportunities to deploy their beneficiaries' capital and will direct that investment to countries where climate policy is credible, stable and transparent."

Globally, managers of more than $130 trillion in assets have committed to align short and long-term investment decisions to achieve the Paris Agreement-aligned 2030 and 2050 targets.

However, Australia's turbulent history of climate politics and the lack of Paris-aligned 2030 targets and policies has impeded investment in Australia and sent capital offshore.

"The election outcome offers an opportunity to reset and align Australia's economic policies with climate goals that will protect the retirement savings of millions of Australians," the statement said.

"The Investor Group on Climate Change and its members, who manage more than $33 trillion and include more than 7.5 million Australians as beneficiaries, look forward to working with all Australia's elected representatives to make rapid progress on systemic climate policies."

Read more: ICAAnthony AlbaneseAustraliansClimate changeInsurance Council of AustraliaASFAAndrew HallIGCCJim ChalmersLabor Party
Infographic: When it comes to gold ETF's, a trusted issuer matters.

