NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Industry funds to dominate in 2025

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 24 AUG 2021   12:36PM

New research reveals which industry superannuation funds will dominate the sector in 2025 and squeeze out many retail funds.

Rainmaker's latest Benchmarking Report shows AustralianSuper, QSuper/Sunsuper, Aware Super, UniSuper and Hostplus will become the largest players based on assets under management (see Figure 1).

While it may seem like it is the not-for-profit (NFP) super fund sector that faces the most regulatory and political pressure to merge, it is however the retail sector that will feel the squeeze as it has the greatest number of small and medium-sized super funds.

Figure 1: Australia's largest super funds 2021-25

Prudential regulator APRA is putting the pressure on super funds with $30 billion and less to merge, warning that funds this size will not stand up to the "mega funds".

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Rainmaker's analysis found that while retail groups like AMP and BT will remain large players, they aren't growing at the same rate as the biggest NFP funds.

"IOOF group, which now includes MLC and ANZ super funds, will challenge this, however, but at this stage they are still separate funds and haven't combined," Rainmaker said.

Between 2014 to 2021, the number of funds with less than $1 billion; $1-$5 billion; and $5-$10 billion have halved.

Boutique funds with $5-$10 billion funds for example went from 72 to 36, while larger, mid-sized funds with $20-$30 billion have increased from 16 to 19.

Additionally, funds with less than $1 billion in AUM plunged 70% - from 176 funds to 52.

Rainmaker executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said: "This super fund consolidation is leading to a massive increase in market concentration. The amount of AUM in funds sized $50-$100 billion is up 100% in just five years and the amount of AUM in funds $100 billion or more is up 300%."

Previous Rainmaker research indicated that most fund mergers lead to significant fee savings, cutting fees by an average of almost 20%. Most of the mergers that have taken place among NFP funds.

Read more: RainmakerAlex DunninANZAPRAAustralianSuperAware SuperBenchmarking ReportHostplusMLCUniSuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Benefits of advice reforms yet to materialise
Best fixed interest funds revealed
Only one quarter of ETP growth from performance
Super ASX dominance trends down: Research
Sydney Airport rejects AustralianSuper takeover
UniSuper moves on climate targets
APRA issues guidance on lifecycle products for performance test
Fiducian's FUA inches to $4bn
Super fund reporting, auditing reform consultation opens
Super funds progress merger talks

Editor's Choice

Cost of retirement increases

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:48PM
According to the latest figures from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) the cost of retiring increased in the June quarter.

Consultum chief joins new firm

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:45PM
The former chief executive of IOOF-aligned Consultum Financial Advisers has found a new role.

Westpac cops $10.5m fine

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:42PM
ASIC has ordered Westpac to pay a $10.5 million fine after the High Court's decision that found two Westpac subsidiaries provided unlicensed personal financial advice.

Benefits of advice reforms yet to materialise

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
The myriad of regulatory reforms in the financial advice industry is raising concerns about the effects on the accessibility and quality of advice.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
31-2

AIST Superannuation Investment Conference (ASI) 2021 

SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.