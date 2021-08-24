Industry funds to dominate in 2025

New research reveals which industry superannuation funds will dominate the sector in 2025 and squeeze out many retail funds.

Rainmaker's latest Benchmarking Report shows AustralianSuper, QSuper/Sunsuper, Aware Super, UniSuper and Hostplus will become the largest players based on assets under management (see Figure 1).

While it may seem like it is the not-for-profit (NFP) super fund sector that faces the most regulatory and political pressure to merge, it is however the retail sector that will feel the squeeze as it has the greatest number of small and medium-sized super funds.

Figure 1: Australia's largest super funds 2021-25

Prudential regulator APRA is putting the pressure on super funds with $30 billion and less to merge, warning that funds this size will not stand up to the "mega funds".

Rainmaker's analysis found that while retail groups like AMP and BT will remain large players, they aren't growing at the same rate as the biggest NFP funds.

"IOOF group, which now includes MLC and ANZ super funds, will challenge this, however, but at this stage they are still separate funds and haven't combined," Rainmaker said.

Between 2014 to 2021, the number of funds with less than $1 billion; $1-$5 billion; and $5-$10 billion have halved.

Boutique funds with $5-$10 billion funds for example went from 72 to 36, while larger, mid-sized funds with $20-$30 billion have increased from 16 to 19.

Additionally, funds with less than $1 billion in AUM plunged 70% - from 176 funds to 52.

Rainmaker executive director of research and compliance Alex Dunnin said: "This super fund consolidation is leading to a massive increase in market concentration. The amount of AUM in funds sized $50-$100 billion is up 100% in just five years and the amount of AUM in funds $100 billion or more is up 300%."

Previous Rainmaker research indicated that most fund mergers lead to significant fee savings, cutting fees by an average of almost 20%. Most of the mergers that have taken place among NFP funds.