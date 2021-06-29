NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Industry funds flag $77bn merger

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 29 JUN 2021   8:25AM

Two industry superannuation funds announced they are exploring a potential merger to create a $77 billion fund with 1.4 million members.

Hostplus and Statewide Super said formal discussions are in the works and that they intend to shortly sign an exclusive Heads of Agreement.

This marks the third time this year Hostplus has joined forces with other industry funds to either merge or pool the assets of members.

On June 25, Hostplus signed a successor fund transfer (SFT) agreement with the $3 billion Intrust Super. In February, it combined its assets with the $6 billion Maritime Super. In late 2019, Club Super folded into Hostplus, growing the latter to $45 billion at the time.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
The Golden Rules of Commercial Property Investment

In the latest merger, Adelaide-based Statewide Super will bring $10.8 billion in funds under management, over 142,000 members and 24,000 employers.

Hostplus, with more than 1.25 million members and 233,000 employers, manages some $66 billion in retirement savings.

The funds expect to undertake due diligence over the coming months ahead of executing an SFT deed after the Heads of Agreement is signed.

Statewide chief executive Tony D'Alessandro said: "After undertaking an extensive and robust process we identified Hostplus as our preferred merger partner."

"The engagement and discussions between the funds to date have been most encouraging and I'm very optimistic that the common ground, strengths and synergies we've already identified suggest that pursuing a merger of our funds will realise and deliver significant benefits for both funds' members," he said.

Hostplus chief executive David Elia said early discussions have highlighted a fundamentally strong alignment between the two funds that similar industry fund ethos and beliefs, and dedication and passion for members.

"We are genuinely excited about the prospect of a strong, positive and collegiate union of our funds. We are confident that our collective members, contributing employers and associated communities would strongly endorse our merger and immediately benefit from the resulting economies of scale," said Elia.

D'Alessandro added that Statewide remains committed to South Australia and the Northern Territory, where it will continue to provide local member services, including the Statewide Super Hub in Victoria Square and the office in Darwin, and preserve local jobs.

Statewide has been on the hunt for a merger partner for some time. In early 2019, the fund attempted a merger with Tasplan and WA Super but later scrapped the idea, saying the execution risk involved in a three-way merger was too great.

Read more: HostplusStatewide Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

HESTA nabs Hostplus executive
Hostplus, Intrust merger now official
Rest appoints head of operations
Mergers push member positivity
Hostplus eyes Intrust merger
Stapling will benefit Hostplus: David Elia
Loomis Sayles wins super fund mandate
Infrastructure investment builds to $170bn
Statewide not contesting ASIC allegations
Rise of the mega funds continues

Editor's Choice

ASI product development lead exits

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Aberdeen Standard Investments' head of product development and management will leave the firm after nearly 14 years.

360 Capital offloads E&P stake

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:43PM
360 Capital has sold its entire stake in E&P Financial Group, after its unsuccessful takeover attempt earlier this year.

Saxo Markets names head of asset management

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:09PM
As it prepares to bring new solutions to the region, Saxo Markets has named a head of asset management for Asia Pacific.

Adviser ETF use grows

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:33AM
Financial advisers have increased their adoption of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as demand for access to specific markets surges, new research shows.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get more with FS

20% EOFY discount for Financial Standard's premium subscription. Available until 30 June 2021.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Eleanor Moffat
Family Office Director
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
1

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Special EOFY deal!
20% off in June only
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.