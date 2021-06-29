Industry funds flag $77bn merger

Two industry superannuation funds announced they are exploring a potential merger to create a $77 billion fund with 1.4 million members.

Hostplus and Statewide Super said formal discussions are in the works and that they intend to shortly sign an exclusive Heads of Agreement.

This marks the third time this year Hostplus has joined forces with other industry funds to either merge or pool the assets of members.

On June 25, Hostplus signed a successor fund transfer (SFT) agreement with the $3 billion Intrust Super. In February, it combined its assets with the $6 billion Maritime Super. In late 2019, Club Super folded into Hostplus, growing the latter to $45 billion at the time.

In the latest merger, Adelaide-based Statewide Super will bring $10.8 billion in funds under management, over 142,000 members and 24,000 employers.

Hostplus, with more than 1.25 million members and 233,000 employers, manages some $66 billion in retirement savings.

The funds expect to undertake due diligence over the coming months ahead of executing an SFT deed after the Heads of Agreement is signed.

Statewide chief executive Tony D'Alessandro said: "After undertaking an extensive and robust process we identified Hostplus as our preferred merger partner."

"The engagement and discussions between the funds to date have been most encouraging and I'm very optimistic that the common ground, strengths and synergies we've already identified suggest that pursuing a merger of our funds will realise and deliver significant benefits for both funds' members," he said.

Hostplus chief executive David Elia said early discussions have highlighted a fundamentally strong alignment between the two funds that similar industry fund ethos and beliefs, and dedication and passion for members.

"We are genuinely excited about the prospect of a strong, positive and collegiate union of our funds. We are confident that our collective members, contributing employers and associated communities would strongly endorse our merger and immediately benefit from the resulting economies of scale," said Elia.

D'Alessandro added that Statewide remains committed to South Australia and the Northern Territory, where it will continue to provide local member services, including the Statewide Super Hub in Victoria Square and the office in Darwin, and preserve local jobs.

Statewide has been on the hunt for a merger partner for some time. In early 2019, the fund attempted a merger with Tasplan and WA Super but later scrapped the idea, saying the execution risk involved in a three-way merger was too great.