Industry fund winds up infrastructure option

A $6.5 billion industry superannuation fund is closing its unlisted infrastructure investment option due to lack of scale.

Following a review of its offering, Media Super recently notified members it is closing its unlisted infrastructure option on March 31.

It said the move is in the best interests of members as the option has not achieved the necessary scale required to deliver long-term cost and performance benefits to members.

At December end, the unlisted infrastructure option had $3 million in funds under management, according to Rainmaker data.

Media Super said the decision to eliminate the product came despite strong performance.

Affected members have until March 27 to select a new investment option or their allocation to unlisted infrastructure will be replaced with an allocation to Media Super's balanced option on April 1.

This is the second investment option shuttered by Media Super in recent months.

In mid-November last year the fund notified members its income plus option would close on February 5.

This was as a result of the ongoing low bond yield market environment impacting the distributable income, with Media Super anticipating the option's scale benefits to reduce.

The option was a white-label of a Mercer product which was wound up.