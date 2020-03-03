NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Industry fund winds up infrastructure option
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 3 MAR 2020   12:46PM

A $6.5 billion industry superannuation fund is closing its unlisted infrastructure investment option due to lack of scale.

Following a review of its offering, Media Super recently notified members it is closing its unlisted infrastructure option on March 31.

It said the move is in the best interests of members as the option has not achieved the necessary scale required to deliver long-term cost and performance benefits to members.

At December end, the unlisted infrastructure option had $3 million in funds under management, according to Rainmaker data.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Media Super said the decision to eliminate the product came despite strong performance.

Affected members have until March 27 to select a new investment option or their allocation to unlisted infrastructure will be replaced with an allocation to Media Super's balanced option on April 1.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

This is the second investment option shuttered by Media Super in recent months.

In mid-November last year the fund notified members its income plus option would close on February 5.

This was as a result of the ongoing low bond yield market environment impacting the distributable income, with Media Super anticipating the option's scale benefits to reduce.

The option was a white-label of a Mercer product which was wound up.

Read more: Media SuperMercerRainmaker
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
IFM Investors hires from Mercer
Investment Manager of the Year named
Australian ETF industry competition heats up
Most complained about super funds revealed
Problems persist with PYSP communication: ASIC
Super fund adds first operations lead
Vanguard firms up super team
Super fund names new chief investment officer
Industry fund names new investment chief
Aussie share funds boast stellar 2019
Editor's Choice
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:30PM
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:33PM
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Gender diversity remains static, women still disadvantaged
ALLY SELBY  |   12:21PM
The state of play for women in financial services remains dramatically disadvantaged.
Raiz cuts AET amid Sargon saga
ALLY SELBY
The board of investment platform Raiz has dumped Australian Executors Trustees (AET) as its independent custodian, in what comes as the latest development in the Sargon saga.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
5
DWS APAC Investment Outlook for Q2 2020 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something KCogiqk4