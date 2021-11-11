Industry fund ups admin fees

The Meat Industry Employees' Superannuation Fund is increasing its administration fees from December 1.

Currently, members of MIESF pay $2.35 per week plus 0.10%. From next month, the asset-based component will increase to 0.18%. The weekly account fee remains as is.

On a balance of $50,000, this equates to an extra $40 a year, the fund said.

"The current administration fees have been in place since 1 July 2019 and there has been no increase since that date. However, since that date, the costs of managing and operating a superannuation fund and in particular, the cost of regulation and compliance, has increased," the fund said.

MIESF said that even with this increase, it remains one of the lowest cost super funds in the country and that the administration fees will continue to be among the lowest for a MySuper option.

According to analysis by Rainmaker Information, following the fee increase MIESF's MySuper option will be the 10th lowest cost product of its kind with a total expense ratio of 0.80% on a $50,000 balance. This is based on the research house's most recent super fund fee study, conducted in March this year.

As at September end, MIESF had $986 million in funds under management and about 16,700 members.

Earlier this year former Kinetic Super chief executive Katherine Kaspar joined MIESF as chief executive, following the departure of Bill McRobert.