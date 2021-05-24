Industry fund ups admin fees

An $18 billion superannuation fund is increasing its administration fees and adding to its cash option menu from July 1.

CareSuper will stop passing on tax benefits to members via the fixed component of the admin fee and the percentage-based portion will see the cap increase from $500 to $750 per annum.

That means up to $11.70 per annum of tax deduction benefits will cease - representing 15% of the $78 per year fixed fee; the 0.19 % charged on the total member balance will be capped at $750.

"The fee change on 1 July 2021 will assist us to meet these increased costs. It will enable us to continue providing our high standard of services, quality products and competitive member benefits including access to financial advice, a competitive insurance offering and a range of investment options," the fund said in a letter to members.

It last changed the fixed and percentage-based components in 2006 and 2017, respectively.

A member with a balance of $265,000 for example, will see total admin fees go from $566.30 to $581.50 per year.

CareSuper said that the "need to remain sustainable and to continue providing the services you expect, means we are making some changes to our admin fee structure".

It will continue to pass on the 15% tax rebate on insurance fees for eligible members.

As for the cash option, the super fund will introduce short-dated annuities in the hope of achieving potential higher returns for members.

The cash option currently invests in a mix of short-term money-market securities that include call and term deposits, bank bills, negotiable certificates of deposit, and short-dated floating rate securities.