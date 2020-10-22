Industry fund updates investment fees

An industry super fund has bumped up its fees on some investment options due to the effects of COVID-19 market volatility.

Australian Catholic Superannuation Retirement Fund (ACSRF) said the changes are set to come into effect on November 1.

"Due to the volatility caused by COVID-19, the fund made some investment changes. These changes resulted in additional transactions (trading costs) which caused an increase in indirect costs," ACSRF said.

"The investment changes added significant value to the fund's performance in these sectors and resulted in a higher investment fee due to the payment of performance based fees to some of our investment managers.

"For example, buying shares and credit at lower prices in March/April 2020 have had a positive impact on fund performance."

The Australian shares, bonds and credit income investment options all saw a rise in fees however most of the other options saw a small decline or no change.

The Australian shares option will see an investment fee rise from 0.22% to 0.26%, bonds from 0.27% to 0.35% and credit income indirect costs ratio will rise from 0.15% to 0.29%.

In addition, the fund announced changes to its investment objectives, standard risk measures and asset allocations.

"At Australian Catholic Super, we regularly review the investment strategies and options available to you as a member to ensure they reflect important shifts in investment markets and the superannuation sector," the fund said.

"These updates, which will commence on 1 November 2020, are the result of a review conducted in conjunction with our asset consultant Frontier."

The changes reflect a slightly more conservative approach to the fund's investment benchmarks.

ACSRF also reduced its standard risk measures, so options like the balanced option will be downgraded from high to medium to high.

