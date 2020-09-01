NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Industry fund underpaid SG to staff
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 1 SEP 2020   12:40PM

There's an unlikely user of the government's current amnesty for employers who underpaid SG - a Sydney superannuation fund, which is currently reimbursing shortfalls to staff.

Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund underpaid SG to staff for about eight and a half years after the Australian Taxation Office updated its guidance, meaning the fund should have included annual leave loading payments paid in November each year in the base for calculating SG. However it did not do so.

The error in calculation meant 165 current and former ACSRF staff were underpaid a total of $76,921 between October 2009 and March 2018, the fund confirmed in a statement to Financial Standard.

The fund said it has paid annual leave loading SG since November 2018 and updated its payroll to avoid future occurrences.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Last Wednesday, it sent the $76,921 (plus $46,821 in interest) to the ATO. The roughly $123,743 total bill was funded out of its staff salary budget, the fund said.

Former staff of the fund this month received letters signed by its head of people and culture Sandy Rimagmos, alerting them of the SG shortfall remediation to their accounts, with a 10% p.a. interest on net shortfall as stipulated by the ATO.

According to the letter, ACSRF enlisted KPMG to conduct a review of the payroll data up to 31 March 2018.

The catch up SG contributions fall within the government's SG Amnesty which runs until September 8, after being passed earlier this year. This means the fund will not be subject to any penalties for the late payment of SG.

The fund said SG calculations at its employer partners were not affected.

ACSRF is currently exploring a merger with NGS Super, in what could create a $21.5 billion industry fund. ACSRF's current chief executive Greg Cantor is slated to lead the combined fund, with NGS Super's current chief executive Laura Wright to move into a deputy chief role.

Read more: NGS SuperAustralian Catholic SuperannuationGreg Cantor
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ACSRF, NGS Super explore merger
Eaton Vance wins super fund mandate
ERS payments reach $15bn
No slowing ERS applications
ERS withdrawals surpass $10bn
APRA releases latest ERS data
NGS Super sets up impact committee
Industry fund awards mandates
Industry fund hires new product lead
Industry fund hires from Colonial First State
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:21PM
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 0daE6Ksc