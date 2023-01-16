Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Industry fund tops personal super tables

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 16 JAN 2023   12:17PM

Research by Rainmaker Information shows that an industry fund has the best performing personal super investment option, as at 30 November 2022.

Hostplus Personal - Balanced option ranked first in Rainmaker's last superannuation performance tables (6.3% p.a. returns) in the three years to November 2022.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Hostplus also had the best performing MySuper investment option.

Telstra Super Personal Plus - MySuper Growth (6.1% p.a.), Aware Super Personal - High Growth (5.9% p.a.), AustralianSuper Personal - Balanced (5.5% p.a.) and GuildSuper Personal - MySuper Lifecycle Growing (5.5% p.a.) were other top performing personal super options.

Meanwhile, the worst performing personal super options were predominantly from retail funds.

Zurich SP - Zurich Managed Growth EF (0.6% p.a.), SSMPPS - Smartsave Balanced (1.5% p.a.) and FirstChoice WPS - FirstChoice Wholesale Diversified (1.9% p.a.) delivered the poorest returns.

Over this period, Rainmaker data said the median return was 4.3%.

On a year-on-year basis, industry funds also tended to outperform retail funds.

First Super Personal - Balanced (1.9% p.a.) and CareSuper Personal - Balanced (0.8% p.a.) were the only options to record positive returns.

ESSSuper Accumulation Plan - Growth (-0.2% p.a.), Hostplus Personal - Balanced (-0.3% p.a.), and HESTA Personal Super - Balanced Growth (-0.6% p.a.) were other top performing personal super options.

At the bottom, was Australian Ethical Super Personal - Balanced (accumulation) (-5.4% p.a.).

The retail fund's performance has taken a drastic U-turn since topping the Rainmaker Information performance tables in December 2020.

Other underperformers included, SSMPPS - Smartsave Balanced (-4.9% p.a.), Zurich SP - Zurich Managed Growth EF (-4.7% p.a.), Bendigo SSSP - Bendigo Growth Index Fund (-4.7% p.a.), and EISS Super (Personal) - Balanced (-4.2% p.a.).

Over this period, Rainmaker data said the median return was -2.3%.

Read more: ZurichHostplusMySuperRainmaker InformationSmartsaveSSMPPSSuperannuationAustralian EthicalAustralianSuperAware SuperBendigo SSSPCareSuperColonial First StateEISS SuperESSSuperFinancial StandardFirst SuperGuildSuperHESTATelstra Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Best performing MySuper investment option named
SS&C launches super offering, secures Mine Super mandate
FSC releases claims handling standard for super funds
Adviser population dropped 17% in 2022
AvSuper provides merger update, drops admin fees
HESTA adds US$200m to Stafford Capital private equity fund
Managed accounts dominated by SMAs
Strengths and weaknesses in DC systems: Comparison
Prime Super appoints new board directors
Cbus stalwarts retire, union leader returns

Editor's Choice

BlackRock rethinks fundamental equities, PMs depart

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:02PM
BlackRock Australia is restructuring its Australian fundamental equities business, in a move that's seen the departure of three portfolio managers.

SWFs shrink for first time ever: Report

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:49PM
It's no surprise that 2022 was one of the most difficult years for State-Owned Investors (SOIs) in recent history, shrinking in value for the first time ever.

Adviser who faked signatures sentenced in court

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:41PM
Former Adelaide-based financial adviser Tai Thanh Nguyen has pleaded guilty to two counts of falsifying company books.

JPMorgan says fintech was a fraud, closes business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:06PM
JPMorgan has shuttered the financial planning fintech it acquired in 2021 and is suing its founder, claiming most of its users were fake accounts created to inflate the business' value.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.