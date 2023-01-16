Industry fund tops personal super tables

Research by Rainmaker Information shows that an industry fund has the best performing personal super investment option, as at 30 November 2022.

Hostplus Personal - Balanced option ranked first in Rainmaker's last superannuation performance tables (6.3% p.a. returns) in the three years to November 2022.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, Hostplus also had the best performing MySuper investment option.

Telstra Super Personal Plus - MySuper Growth (6.1% p.a.), Aware Super Personal - High Growth (5.9% p.a.), AustralianSuper Personal - Balanced (5.5% p.a.) and GuildSuper Personal - MySuper Lifecycle Growing (5.5% p.a.) were other top performing personal super options.

Meanwhile, the worst performing personal super options were predominantly from retail funds.

Zurich SP - Zurich Managed Growth EF (0.6% p.a.), SSMPPS - Smartsave Balanced (1.5% p.a.) and FirstChoice WPS - FirstChoice Wholesale Diversified (1.9% p.a.) delivered the poorest returns.

Over this period, Rainmaker data said the median return was 4.3%.

On a year-on-year basis, industry funds also tended to outperform retail funds.

First Super Personal - Balanced (1.9% p.a.) and CareSuper Personal - Balanced (0.8% p.a.) were the only options to record positive returns.

ESSSuper Accumulation Plan - Growth (-0.2% p.a.), Hostplus Personal - Balanced (-0.3% p.a.), and HESTA Personal Super - Balanced Growth (-0.6% p.a.) were other top performing personal super options.

At the bottom, was Australian Ethical Super Personal - Balanced (accumulation) (-5.4% p.a.).

The retail fund's performance has taken a drastic U-turn since topping the Rainmaker Information performance tables in December 2020.

Other underperformers included, SSMPPS - Smartsave Balanced (-4.9% p.a.), Zurich SP - Zurich Managed Growth EF (-4.7% p.a.), Bendigo SSSP - Bendigo Growth Index Fund (-4.7% p.a.), and EISS Super (Personal) - Balanced (-4.2% p.a.).

Over this period, Rainmaker data said the median return was -2.3%.