NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
Industry fund reviews DB payments
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 2 MAR 2021   12:36PM

A $10 billion industry fund is reviewing salary and superannuation benefit payments within its defined benefit fund that were potentially paid incorrectly.

Statewide Super's Salarylink, a defined benefit fund for local government workers, is investigating the accuracy of salary data provided by councils.

A joint statement provided by Local Government Association of South Australia chief executive Matt Pinnegar, and Statewide Super chief executive Tony D'Alessandro said: "Statewide Super as the administrator relies on councils to provide the fund with correct salary data for each employee."

"Any potentially incorrect data provided to Statewide Super is currently being reviewed.

"Statewide Super will work directly with councils and the briefing with CEOs on 15 February 2021 was the first step in this process," they said.

Statewide declined to comment on how many accounts are affected and the total amount under review.

South Australia's The Advertiser reported that the probe involves 180 accounts totaling about $1.9 million.

D'Alessandro and Pinnegar confirmed that there have been "no incorrect payments to members of the Salarylink Fund, the incorrect data was identified before any payments were made".

"If the data provided to us is found to be incorrect we will work with councils on behalf of our members. Data assurance is a regular part of our day-to-day operations," they said.

Defined benefit members joined the fund before the end of 2009 and worked for an eligible Salarylink employer.

An actuarial report from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2020 found that the employer contribution rate will remain unchanged at 6.3% based on Salarylink members' salaries, and that the sub-fund is in a satisfactory financial position.

Read more: Statewide SuperSalarylink FundLocal Government Association of South AustraliaMatt PinnegarTony D'Alessandro
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Statewide warns of cold calls to members
Super funds back COVID-19 preventative drug
Super fund targets homegrown opportunities
What you read in 2020
FS team picks: The top stories for 2020
Statewide appoints new chief technology officer
Super-backed company develops COVID treatment
Westpac scraps SG direct debits
MySuper portfolio winners, losers revealed
Statewide overhauls risk management approach
Editor's Choice
VanEck launches new ETFs
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:57AM
VanEck has expanded its range of ETFs, announcing two new offerings to join its new Global Clean Energy ETF.
Iress to deliver DDO solution
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:56AM
The financial services software company has announced its plans to launch a technological solution to meet the Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO), commencing 5 October 2021.
Capgemini names new managing director
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:54AM
Capgemini has named a new managing director for Australia and New Zealand, following the recent promotion of Olaf Pietschner.
Former Apogee adviser charged with deception
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:54AM
Victorian-based Ahmed Saad appeared in court after being charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception for his role in an illegal retail superannuation scheme.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Anne Bailey
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something qCrIkAON