Industry fund reviews DB payments

A $10 billion industry fund is reviewing salary and superannuation benefit payments within its defined benefit fund that were potentially paid incorrectly.

Statewide Super's Salarylink, a defined benefit fund for local government workers, is investigating the accuracy of salary data provided by councils.

A joint statement provided by Local Government Association of South Australia chief executive Matt Pinnegar, and Statewide Super chief executive Tony D'Alessandro said: "Statewide Super as the administrator relies on councils to provide the fund with correct salary data for each employee."

"Any potentially incorrect data provided to Statewide Super is currently being reviewed.

"Statewide Super will work directly with councils and the briefing with CEOs on 15 February 2021 was the first step in this process," they said.

Statewide declined to comment on how many accounts are affected and the total amount under review.

South Australia's The Advertiser reported that the probe involves 180 accounts totaling about $1.9 million.

D'Alessandro and Pinnegar confirmed that there have been "no incorrect payments to members of the Salarylink Fund, the incorrect data was identified before any payments were made".

"If the data provided to us is found to be incorrect we will work with councils on behalf of our members. Data assurance is a regular part of our day-to-day operations," they said.

Defined benefit members joined the fund before the end of 2009 and worked for an eligible Salarylink employer.

An actuarial report from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2020 found that the employer contribution rate will remain unchanged at 6.3% based on Salarylink members' salaries, and that the sub-fund is in a satisfactory financial position.