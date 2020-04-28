Industry fund revalues unlisted assets

Another superannuation fund has slashed the value of its unlisted assets, with airports and commercial property taking a hit.

In an investment update to members, Statewide Super said it has done so on the back of advice from external valuers and investment managers.

The fund pointed out its investment managers were also using external valuers.

"Various airports were marked down between 13.5%-15% in the month of March," Statewide said.

"Most of our unlisted property assets consist of core commercial properties with very low gearing and they too were marked down."

Statewide eased members' concerns by pointing out that it considers unlisted property and infrastructure assets as growth assets, amid recent industry discussions over how they should be most appropriately categorised.

"Since the inception of MySuper (and indeed our merger back then between Statewide and Local Super) we've always classified unlisted property and unlisted infrastructure as 100% growth," Statewide said.

"We've also named our default MySuper option simply "MySuper" for the accumulation version and "Growth" for our pension product.

"For most of the time this was deemed to be a little too conservative but in times like this we believe this has placed us well given the recent market dislocation from COVID-19."

Statewide also said it had assumed a 10x impact compared to Treasury's current assumptions when modelling the impact of the government's Early Release Scheme (ERS), and said its options would remain diversified even in the worst case.

"Our internal data team used a conservative number of approximately 5% of funds under management needing to be paid out of the fund, whereas our stress case uses 10%," Statewide said.

"On that higher number the various diversified options still maintain their shape in terms of multi-asset class diversification."