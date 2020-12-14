NEWS
Executive Appointments
Industry fund names chief executive
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 14 DEC 2020   12:41PM

The Meat Industry Employees' Superannuation Fund has appointed a former Link Group general manager and industry fund chief executive to its top job.

MIESF has named Katherine Kaspar as its incoming chief executive, following the announcement that Bill McRobert will retire in the New Year.

Kaspar was chief executive of Kinetic Super from August 2016 until December 2018, including during its merger with Sunsuper in May 2018. She was also a non-executive director of the fund from November 2010 to August 2016.

Most recently Kaspar was general manager, strategy, product and experience at Link Group, a role she departed in July this year.

Prior to entering superannuation, she was a senior associate and solicitor in corporate and financial services law, working with King & Wood Mallesons and MinterEllison.

In addition to this new role, Kaspar is chair of Cystic Fibrosis Community Care and is studying an executive MBA at Harvard University.

"Katherine has considerable passion for the role of small, specific-industry funds, and will make an important contribution to MIESF in the future," MIESF chair Chris White said.

Also commenting, Kaspar said MIESF is a strong performing fund which she is excited to be leading.

"I join the fund during a time of great change in the superannuation industry: regulatory change, consolidation and technology advancements, and I believe MIESF is uniquely positioned in this change to capitalise on its core strengths and build on its successes," she said.

"I look forward to working with the MIESF board, management team and all of our extended partners, employers and industry supporters as we continue our mission to provide optimal member outcomes."

