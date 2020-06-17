Industry fund in successor fund transfer

The industry super fund that is home to several superannuation startups has notified members it will be transferring all accounts to another master trust.

LESF Super will be merged into Smartsave 'Member's Choice' Superannuation, with the successor fund transfer expected to commence on June 30 and be completed by July 16.

The transfer includes all accounts attached to LESF Super sub-plans, including Grow Super and Zuper.

According to a notice sent to Grow members, Diversa - which is trustee for both LESF Super and Smartsave - has determined it is in the best interest of members to "create a stronger, larger fund structure that will be better placed to help provide economies of scale into the future".

A notice sent to Zuper members stated that Diversa determined it was unlikely LESF and its sub-plans would reach sufficient scale to be viable in the medium to long term.

The transfer will result in a reduction in both administration and investment fees for members, in both MySuper and Choice options.

In addition to cost benefits, Smartsave was apparently selected as the preferred fund as it can also provide sub-plans and separate identities for those sub-plans and continued existing default insurance cover through Hannover Re.

Speaking to Financial Standard, OneVue executive general manager, superannuation administration Stephen Blood said Smartsave was also chosen as the apex fund for its significant adviser distribution base and reputation in the advice sector. Smartsave is also not aligned to any particular industry or profession.

LESF, along with its sub-plans, is home to 28,500 accounts and had seen its funds under management surge by 176% since June 2014 to $237 million as at June 2019, according to Rainmaker analysis of APRA data. However, Blood said this has now decreased to about $170 million.

In contrast, Smartsave is home to just 6500 accounts and $185 million in FUM, having decreased by 10% since June 2014.

Blood confirmed MAP will also be transferred into Smartsave later this year, adding about $700 million and bringing the total Smartsave FUM to over $1 billion.

While early release of super requests will still be processed during the blackout period from June 30 to July 1, they will be impacted.

Partial withdrawals from an account with more than $11,500 will be paid in full, but partial withdrawals for those with a balance between $10,000 and $11,500 will be paid in two instalments. An initial payment of 80% of the requested amount will be made upon receipt of the ATO's determination and the rest will be paid on completion of the SFT.

Full withdrawals that will result in the closure of a member account where the balance is less than $10,000 will also be paid in two instalments. An initial payment of 80% will be made upon closure of the account on completion of the SFT and the availability of July 16 unit pricing, and a second payment of the remainder to be made when the unit price of the day of receipt from the ATO is available.

According to APRA data, LESF has paid out about $6.2 million in early release requests, while Smartsave has paid just over $3 million to members, as at June 7.