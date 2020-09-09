Industry fund hikes premiums

Members of a Queensland-based industry fund will soon see their insurance premiums rise by as much as 43% from October.

From October 1, members of Intrust Super's MySuper option will pay more for both life cover and life and TPD cover.

For those members that hold both life and TPD protection, the cost will rise from $2.37 per unit per week to $3.38 - a 42.6% increase.

Currently, members with life cover only pay $1 per week per unit of cover. From October, this will increase to $1.38 - up 38%.

Intrust said the increases to are to offset the impact of "several legislative and economic factors".

"Our premium rates have been very good value for many years, and so, despite the increase, we expect our rates will remain competitive," Intrust said.

Income protection premiums will not change, the fund said.

Intrust's group insurance is provided by AIA Australia and has been for the last 12 months. Prior to this, the mandate sat with Hannover Life Re for 15 years.

The super fund has also introduced a minimum account balance requirement for those looking to make a partial benefit claim or rollover to another super fund.

From now, members will need to have at least $8000 in their account in order to make a partial claim or rollover; otherwise the full balance will need to be withdrawn.

This does not impact full claims or rollovers, or any early access to super granted, including under the early release of super scheme.

Finally, Intrust announced it will transition to daily unit pricing from December 1.