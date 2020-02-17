NEWS
Industry fund hikes admin fees
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 17 FEB 2020   11:24AM

A $3 billion industry super fund is the latest to hike fees ahead of the Protecting Your Super (PYS) and Putting Members Interest First (PMIF) legislation.

First Super announced an increase to its administration fee, going from $1.50 per week to $2.25 per week.

In addition, First Super said members will also bear the brunt of an increased asset fee, from 0.05% to 0.18% a year for accumulation accounts.

First Super said the fee changes will come into effect from 1 April 2020, making it the most recent fund to increase fees ahead of the PYS changes.

AustralianSuper, HESTA, MTAA Super, VicSuper and Rest are amongst some of the other major funds to pass on an increased fee to members.

The government reforms have divided the industry, with some seeing it as a positive step towards protecting younger members' savings and other viewing it as a threat to funds' ongoing revenue.

The national advocacy group for women employed in superannuation and financial services, Women in Super (WIS) condemned the bill in a submission to the government when the reforms were proposed.

WIS argued that the reforms would affect many women and their dependents, including those entering or re-entering employment having taken maternity leave.

First Super is a Melbourne-based industry fund with around $3.3 billion in funds for over 50,000 members.

