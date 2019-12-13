NEWS
Executive Appointments
Industry fund general manager steps down
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 13 DEC 2019   12:30PM

A $53 billion superannuation fund's general manager for brand and acquisition has stepped away from her role.

Anita Fox has been with HESTA for over four years in the role.

Starting January, she will move to a part-time role working as a marketing strategist for the fund.

The general manager role will stay vacant for now, the fund said.

"HESTA strongly supports our people to have a positive work/life balance. After making a wonderful contribution helping build our very strong brand over many years, Anita has now decided she wants to work in a part-time role," HESTA chief experience officer Lisa Samuels said.

"We have supported Anita in this and are excited about the ongoing contribution she will continue to make to our brand strategy."

"Other leaders in the team will continue to support both our brand and acquisition activities, with the position of general manager vacant into the New Year."

Prior to joining HESTA, Fox worked at Essendon Football Club and American Express.

HESTA earlier this week emerged with clear ratings in all categories of the APRA heat map.

It is also the best performing superannuation fund on risk-adjusted MySuper returns, in the most recent Rainmaker RMetrics returns.

