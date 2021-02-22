NEWS
Executive Appointments
Industry fund expands leadership team
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 22 FEB 2021   12:31PM

A $16 billion superannuation fund has welcomed two members to its executive team, as well as a portfolio manager from Victorian Funds Management Corporation.

Sam Horskins is the new chief financial officer at CareSuper, overlooking the statutory and operational finance function, reporting, commercial and taxation matters, in this newly created role.

Horskins was most recently the chief financial officer at VicSuper, based in Melbourne where he had similar responsibilities. His other finance and operations experience includes working for large organisations such as the Guild Group and Ernst & Young.

CareSuper chief executive Julie Lander welcomed Horskins to the fund, noting that his extensive experience will augment the strategic capabilities of the executive team and add value to board and committee deliberations.

The Melbourne-based fund also appointed Jinglu McLay as head of customer experience, who has over 17 years' experience in customer experience transformation and management consulting across private, member-based and government organisations.

She was most recently a director of customer, brand and marketing advisory at KPMG Australia, and worked for consultancy firms like Accenture and Nous Group.

Chief marketing officer Peter Theordorakopoulos said McLay's experience aligns with the fund's long-term strategic direction and will help accelerate its commitment to delivering high-quality outcomes for members and employers.

Huey Miin Lim joined the super fund as investment manager, taking on responsibilities for fixed interest, credit and absolute-return investment activities.

Lim was previously the portfolio manager of fixed interest and absolute returns at the Victorian Funds Management Corporation (VFMC) for over nine years.

Her super fund and funds management experience included working at Frontier Advisors, LUCRF Super and Artesian Capital Management.

CareSuper chief investment officer Suzanne Branton said: "As a highly credentialled and experienced investment professional, Huey Miin will help strengthen the quality of our investment decision-making to help drive the fund's increasingly sophisticated investment program."

