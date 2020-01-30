NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Superannuation
Sponsored by
Industry fund dumps Link
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  THURSDAY, 30 JAN 2020   12:44PM

An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.

AvSuper has appointed Mercer Administration Services as administrator following a competitive tender process.

The result is a blow for competitor Link, who has held the AvSuper mandate since April 2013.

AvSuper chief executive Michelle Wade said Mercer could deliver even better results for the fund's 6500 "highly-engaged" members.

"As an industry fund for the aviation and aviation services industries, we have an in-depth knowledge of our 6500-plus members, including the services and advice they need, as well as when they'll need it," Wade said.

"Mercer has the flexibility, capability and capacity to deliver a bespoke solution based on our unique needs. We're confident that our members will benefit significantly from our partnership with Mercer."

Chief executive of Mercer's Australian office, Ben Walsh, outlined Mercer's expertise in managing defined benefit schemes as an important factor in its offering to the industry fund.

"AvSuper has a strong reputation for their robust understanding of the needs of their members. We're looking forward to supporting their members by tailoring our administration offering to match their needs, and delivering greater retirement outcomes," Walsh said.

"And, we're looking forward to leveraging our deep understanding of managing defined benefit schemes for the significant proportion of funds they have in defined benefit accounts."

Walsh also emphasised Mercer's investment in resources and innovations, which he said ensures the funds it administers are managed with market leading solutions and services.

"As a major superannuation provider in Australia and a leading retirement and investment consultant internationally, we have local expertise and scale to drive strong results for clients and members," he said.

Read more: AvSuperLinkBen WalshMercer Administration ServicesMichelle Wade
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super fund rejigs investment option
What you read in 2019: Superannuation
Mercer hires from industry fund
Super Fund of the Year named
YouTube fundie walks away
Super expert rejoins Mercer
Kogan Super launches
Industry super fund adds director
Industry super fund discounts investment fees
Mercer names administration services lead
Editor's Choice
BlackRock shuts ASX-listed ETF
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:45PM
BlackRock has informed investors of its plans to wind up an ASX-listed exchange traded fund following lacklustre demand.
Industry fund dumps Link
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:44PM
An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Angelique Aksenoff
Senior Compliance Consultant
Assured Support
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Financial Standard
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
5
Chief Economists Forum 
FEB
7
Chief Economists Forum 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As a financial adviser, what will be your focus for 2020?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Shane Oliver
HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND CHIEF ECONOMIST
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
Industry veteran and arguably one of Australia's most recognisable figures in economics, AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver speaks of the trials and tribulations facing the industry and how he has seen it all before. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something aFwPHfO0