Industry fund dumps Link

An industry superannuation fund managing around $2.6 billion in retirement savings has ended its seven-year administration mandate with Link.

AvSuper has appointed Mercer Administration Services as administrator following a competitive tender process.

The result is a blow for competitor Link, who has held the AvSuper mandate since April 2013.

AvSuper chief executive Michelle Wade said Mercer could deliver even better results for the fund's 6500 "highly-engaged" members.

"As an industry fund for the aviation and aviation services industries, we have an in-depth knowledge of our 6500-plus members, including the services and advice they need, as well as when they'll need it," Wade said.

"Mercer has the flexibility, capability and capacity to deliver a bespoke solution based on our unique needs. We're confident that our members will benefit significantly from our partnership with Mercer."

Chief executive of Mercer's Australian office, Ben Walsh, outlined Mercer's expertise in managing defined benefit schemes as an important factor in its offering to the industry fund.

"AvSuper has a strong reputation for their robust understanding of the needs of their members. We're looking forward to supporting their members by tailoring our administration offering to match their needs, and delivering greater retirement outcomes," Walsh said.

"And, we're looking forward to leveraging our deep understanding of managing defined benefit schemes for the significant proportion of funds they have in defined benefit accounts."

Walsh also emphasised Mercer's investment in resources and innovations, which he said ensures the funds it administers are managed with market leading solutions and services.

"As a major superannuation provider in Australia and a leading retirement and investment consultant internationally, we have local expertise and scale to drive strong results for clients and members," he said.