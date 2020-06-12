NEWS
Superannuation
Industry fund drops Rio Tinto amid sacred site outcry
BY HARRISON WORLEY, ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 12 JUN 2020   4:18PM

Rio Tinto has been excluded from two portfolio options of a major industry superannuation fund following its destruction of 46,000 year old Indigenous heritage sites at Juukan Gorge last month.

First State Super has dropped Rio Tinto from the diversified socially responsible investment (SRI) and single sector SRI Australian equities options it offers its 800,000 members, following urgent meetings with the mining giant.

The $100 billion super fund said it is "extremely concerned" about the events at Juukan Gorge, and engaged with Rio Tinto as soon as it became aware of the event.

"We sought urgent meetings with the company and questioned them on the adequacy of their governance, community engagement and policies surrounding significant sites and cultural heritage," a First State Super spokesperson told Financial Standard.

After meeting with Rio Tinto, the fund determined that it no longer met the requirements to satisfy inclusion in its SRI investment options, and said it would be excluded from both portfolios as a result.

The super fund acknowledged that Rio Tinto has both publicly apologised for the distress its actions caused and commissioned an independent review to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"First State Super will continue to monitor this issue as it unfolds and maintain our active engagement with Rio Tinto to ensure that there is appropriate accountability for its actions and that changes are instituted to reduce the risk of this type of issue happening again," the spokesperson said.

"We will engage with other mining companies that operate in Indigenous and heritage areas to ensure that their governance, community engagement and policies in place are adequate to ensure we do not see a repeat of what has occurred at Juukan Gorge."

Market Forces asset management campaigner Will van de Pol also condemned Rio Tinto's actions, and said the Juukan Gorge rock shelters were a site of "incredible cultural significance" to Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura traditional owners, dating back 46,000 years.

Reportedly, Rio Tinto's main competitor BHP Billiton has halted plans to expand its South Flank iron ore mining operation which may destroy up to 86 significant Aboriginal heritage sites in the central Pilbara dating back 15,000 years.

The Guardian reported that BHP's plans were approved by the Western Australia government just three days after Rio Tinto blasted the Juukan Gorge site and that the company's rolling back of its plans only means it will consult with traditional owners on 40 out of the 86 heritage sites.

van de Pol told Financial Standard the miner's "last minute decision" suggested the company's plans were "similarly out of touch with community expectations".

"We are glad to see superannuation funds expressing their concern over this destruction of cultural heritage, but it's one thing to be irate after the fact, and quite another to be actively monitoring the companies they own prior to such irreparable damage taking place," van de Pol said.

"Perhaps if super funds were a little more active in their management of environmental, social and governance issues, the concerns raised by traditional owners over the Juukan Gorge might not have fallen on deaf ears."

Latest News
