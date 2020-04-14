NEWS
Executive Appointments
Industry fund continues investment team expansion
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 14 APR 2020   12:45PM

A $50 billion industry superannuation fund is pushing ahead with its plans to build an in-house investment capability, appointing a former Victorian Funds Management Corporation portfolio manager to oversee strategic tilting.

HESTA has appointed Luke Galloway as general manager of strategic tilting at the $50 billion industry fund, as it continues to evolve its investment capabilities.

Galloway has worked with the fund since November, when he was appointed as an investment advisor.

HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said she was "thrilled" to add Galloway to the fund in a permanent role, pointing to how the former VFMC man has helped the fund through the current period of market volatility.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Luke permanently to the team as part of our push to build out our internal investment capability and deepen relationships with key partners that will help us continue to deliver strong, long-term returns for our members," Sawtell-Rickson said.

"Since joining us Luke has demonstrated his extensive experience and skills in supporting the team with derivative trading and dynamic asset allocation decisions through a period of significant market volatility."

Galloway will report to the head for portfolio design, a role the fund is still looking to fill. His new remit will see him manage dynamic asset allocation, as well as the fund's rebalancing and overlay processes.

"Luke will work closely with our trading partners and our Investment Execution team to manage and minimise execution risks, while ensuring portfolios are responsive to market conditions and opportunities," Sawtell-Rickson added.

Before joining the fund, Galloway was director of multi-asset solutions at Deutsche Bank, in a role that saw him lead the build-out of a custom cross-asset alternative risk premier portfolio.

Galloway said he had enjoyed his time at the fund so far, and was excited to take on the new role.

"It's exciting to join the fund at this early stage of its program to build out internal capability and embed a total portfolio approach that focuses on strong collaboration across various teams," Galloway said.

Galloway's appointment comes as the fund aims to internalise its investment capability, a move described by Sawtell-Rickson as "an exciting new chapter" for her team.

