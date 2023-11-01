Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Industry fund chief steps down

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 1 NOV 2023   12:44PM

The long-standing chief executive of a $6.7 billion industry fund will leave December 1, after nearly two decades at the helm.

Prime Super chief executive Lachlan Baird, who's held the role since 2005 and presided over "considerable change and growth" including mergers with health-based fund HIP and Combined Super, has resigned.

Prime Super chair Nigel Alexander lauded Baird's "outstanding contribution," which is reflected in the fund's strong long-term returns for its members.

"He leaves an impressive legacy with Prime Super in a strong position as we look to the future and deliver a well-considered and forward-looking strategy in a period of industry change," Alexander said.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

Notably, according to Rainmaker Information, Prime Super's default investment product posted an annual return of 6.9% over a 10-year span, just shy of the median 7.1% return for MySuper options.

While the search for a permanent replacement gets underway, Prime Super's chief operating officer Remo Memmolo will step in as interim chief executive.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

Since joining Prime Super in 2015, Memmolo has been a key figure in its financial and strategic planning, the fund said.

Prior to his current role, he served as the managing director of business operations at BlackRock and as head of operations at Merrill Lynch.

As he prepares to leave, Baird said he leaves the organisation in "great shape" for the future.

"As Prime Super enters the next phase of its evolution, it does so with an enviable record and an excellent reputation among our partners and industry peers," he said.

Financial Standard has contacted Prime Super for further comment.

Read more: Prime SuperBlackRockCombined SuperFinancial StandardLachlan BairdMerrill LynchNigel AlexanderRainmaker InformationRemo Memmolo
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Private credit boom sweeps Australia
NGS Super launches retirement savings strategy
Future Super acquires GuildSuper
MLC Life names operations, people chiefs
NAB commits to $1bn of lending to boost First Nations businesses
Willis Towers Watson sheds more corporate super plans
AMP Capital sale inches toward completion
Power50: Most influential advisers named
Adviser numbers steady, but shortfall predicted
Government to amend transfer balance cap laws

Editor's Choice

Industry fund chief steps down

ANDREW MCKEAN
The long-standing chief executive of a $6.7 billion industry fund will leave December 1, after nearly two decades at the helm.

Future Super acquires GuildSuper

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Future Super Group is ramping up its growth strategy, entering the default super space with the acquisition of GuildSuper.

Regal Partners buys stake in Taurus Funds Management

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Regal Partners will acquire 50% of Taurus Funds Management for an upfront consideration of approximately $28 million cash.

HNW firm stages comeback to retail advice

KARREN VERGARA
A major high-net-worth financial advice firm is gearing up to re-enter the retail client space in the wake of the Quality of Advice Review (QAR) that promises them less scrutiny and red tape.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
3

FINSIA Presents: The Regulators 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you interested in sustainable investment?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.