Industry fund chief steps down

The long-standing chief executive of a $6.7 billion industry fund will leave December 1, after nearly two decades at the helm.

Prime Super chief executive Lachlan Baird, who's held the role since 2005 and presided over "considerable change and growth" including mergers with health-based fund HIP and Combined Super, has resigned.

Prime Super chair Nigel Alexander lauded Baird's "outstanding contribution," which is reflected in the fund's strong long-term returns for its members.

"He leaves an impressive legacy with Prime Super in a strong position as we look to the future and deliver a well-considered and forward-looking strategy in a period of industry change," Alexander said.

Notably, according to Rainmaker Information, Prime Super's default investment product posted an annual return of 6.9% over a 10-year span, just shy of the median 7.1% return for MySuper options.

While the search for a permanent replacement gets underway, Prime Super's chief operating officer Remo Memmolo will step in as interim chief executive.

Since joining Prime Super in 2015, Memmolo has been a key figure in its financial and strategic planning, the fund said.

Prior to his current role, he served as the managing director of business operations at BlackRock and as head of operations at Merrill Lynch.

As he prepares to leave, Baird said he leaves the organisation in "great shape" for the future.

"As Prime Super enters the next phase of its evolution, it does so with an enviable record and an excellent reputation among our partners and industry peers," he said.

Financial Standard has contacted Prime Super for further comment.