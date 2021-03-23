NEWS
Executive Appointments
Industry fund chief steps down
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 23 MAR 2021   12:44PM

An $11.5 billion superannuation fund's chief executive will exit to lead a fintech, which is in the process of merging with the former Sargon Capital, now Certane Group.

Mine Super chief Harry Mitchell will step down after nearly five years at the helm. He will be replaced by group deputy chief executive Vasyl Nair for the interim.

Nair is expected to lead the super fund until 30 June 2022 while the super fund's board searches for a replacement.

Nair joined Mine Super almost five years ago and previously held its chief risk officer and chief strategy officer roles.

Mitchell will take on the role of managing director of Recreo, Mine Super's superannuation and investment administration platform. Mine Super has held a majority stake in Recreo since 2015.

Recreo chief executive Andrew Bain will remain in this position. He has been with the firm since June 2019, joining as chief operating officer for a brief period before becoming chief executive. Like Mitchell, Bain joined the industry fund sector from the Commonwealth Bank.

Recreo, with $12 billion funds under administration, will merge with corporate and superannuation trustee Certane Group. The latter provides trustee services to 27 Australian superannuation funds.

Certane has undergone several iterations. It was originally part of Sargon until it was bought to become Certes Corporation, led by Marcus Price, who took on the group's chief executive and managing director roles.

OneVue sold Diversa Trustees and its related company CCSL to Sargon in 2018 for over $37 million, moving sub-plans such as Future Super, GROW Super, Mason Stevens Super, ING Super Fund and Grosvenor Pirie under a new parent company.

Diversa also operates the Tidswell Master Superannuation Plan, which has a number of underlying funds like Mobisuper, Spaceship, NEOS Super Plan and Student Super.

Sargon was sold to Pacific Infrastructure Partners in May 2020, headed by Teddy Wasserman and Matthew Kibble, for an undisclosed price. Sargon was briefly known as Certes before the new owners settled on Certane.

The board of Certane currently comprises chair Lindsay Tanner; directors Wasserman, Kibble and Sue Thomas; and Price.

Commenting on the merger, Mine Super chair Grahame Kelly said Recreo's platform will become more widely used and further investment would deliver additional features which would be attractive to other funds.

"From the beginning it was our strategy to provide the kind of configurability, functionality and user experience that would attract other funds to the platform. We have built a complete solution that delivers efficiencies, improves compliance and transparency, and frees up fund managers and promoters to focus on growth and their members," he said.

The merger is due to complete by the end of May.

On Mitchell leaving Mine Super, Kelly said "we are delighted that he has accepted a position at Recreo to lead that company in its next stage of growth to continue to deliver better outcomes for Mine Super members".

"Harry has been a transformational leader during his time here at Mine Super and the board is pleased with his accomplishments as Group CEO. We sincerely wish Harry all the best in the future."

This article was updated at 4.00pm.

