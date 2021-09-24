NEWS
Executive Appointments

Industry fund chief executive to step down

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 24 SEP 2021   12:06PM

The chief executive of a soon-to-merge industry super fund has announced he will not seek a role within the merged fund.

Intrust chief executive  Brendan O'Farrell has announced that he has not sought a role with the fund once it merges with Hostplus.

O'Farrell will leave Intrust Super upon successful completion of the merger.

"Brendan is an exceptional leader - his strategic, commercial, and relationship-building strengths have been a key platform for the fund's success, as has been his ability to build and drive an innovative and dedicated team. I have no doubt his skillset will ensure that future success and accolades flow to any organisation he may choose to represent in the future," Intrust chair Gary Bullock said.

"Brendan always puts fund members first, and this philosophy has delivered members strong longterm performance and exceptional service delivery - a blend which we believe made Intrust Super a truly unique proposition."

O'Farrell added: "I've enjoyed my time with Intrust Super immensely and am grateful to have worked in such a dynamic part of the financial services industry. I also feel very fortunate to have delivered such an important financial service to the hospitality industry - some of the hardest workers in the country who form a big part of Australian culture."

"I'm extremely grateful for the support and guidance provided by the board over many years and proud of the exceptional Intrust Super team and excited about the journey these individuals will have, ensuring strong performance and service delivery to members in the future."

Intrust has $2.6 billion in funds under management and Hostplus has $62 billion.

The merger talks were first revealed by Financial Standard in May, with the discussions later confirmed in June.

Hostplus is also in the process of merging with Statewide Super, with the two signing a Heads of Agreement in August.

