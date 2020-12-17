NEWS
Superannuation
Industry fund called out over board diversity initiatives
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 17 DEC 2020   12:44PM

The industry superannuation fund with the highest percentage of women membership has been called out for not prioritising board diversity initiatives in the companies it invests in.

Rest, with 1.8 million members of which 60% are women, was grilled at a Standing Committee on Economics hearing into superannuation in November by MP Andrew Leigh, who questioned why board diversity initiatives take a backseat.

APRA's June 2020 fund level superannuation statistics revealed Rest had the highest number of women members at 1.1 million.

Of AustralianSuper's 2.4-million-member base, 957,000 or 40% are women. Sunsuper came third, with women comprising 43% of the total number of 1.5 million members, APRA data shows.

Nearly 80% of HESTA's total membership of 891,000 are women, placing it fifth behind Hostplus, which has about a 50% split of men and women out of the 1.3 million membership.

Rest group executive of risk and governance Gemma Kyle told Leigh the super fund is not proactively "doing anything specific" to ensure that the boards of the companies Rest invests in are more inclusive.

She said most of Rest's advocacy relates to women and superannuation and the impact of not having sufficient savings can have on their retirement.

"By example, three women, out of nine, are now members of the Rest board. I think we're starting to do that by demonstration."

One third (34%) of Rest's members are under 25 years old, and about 30% are aged between 25 to 34 years old. Nearly half (45%) of HESTA's member pool are aged between 25 and 44 years old.

In comparison to HESTA, Leigh said, it has a deliberate strategy for gender diversity, while Rest's approach is a stark contrast.

By 2030, HESTA is aiming to have women hold 40% of board positions, naming it the "40:40 Vision" initiative.

"It is actually an investor-led initiative, across a large number of investors, where we seek to engage with ASX200 companies," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey told Leigh at a previous session.

Kyle added that she did not personally downplay "how incredibly important it is to have representation of women not only on boards but also in executive positions".

Rest's stance, first and foremost, is to be an advocate for its members, Kyle said.

"Sixty per cent of our members are women, but the other interesting thing about the demographics of our membership is that they invariably are of a lower income, they have less job security and there's a high proportion in rural and regional areas.

"They're the areas that concern us the most, to make sure that, for women who are working and who have superannuation, they are best set up for retirement."

Read more: SuperannuationHESTAAPRAAndrew LeighAustralianSuperDebby BlakeyGemma KyleHostplusSunsuper
