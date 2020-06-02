NEWS
Superannuation
Industry fund appoints administrator
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 2 JUN 2020   12:14PM

A $2 billion industry superannuation fund is set to go live with an automated superannuation administration service in early 2021 after inking a mandate with the firm.

GuildSuper, the industry super fund for 80,000 people working in the pharmacy, childcare, veterinary and allied health industries has awarded an administration mandate to Iress.

The deal will see Iress' Automated Super Admin service used to support the fund's delivery of administration, member access and member advice, which Iress said would allow the fund to "drive great efficiencies and savings", so that it could re-invest in "higher-value" services for members.

Iress said the automated service helps funds reduce manual processes and their associate compliance and business risks, while providing members, employers, advisers and the fund's service teams with real-time access to transactions and data with an online portal.

"In addition to our commitment to helping women and their families with improved retirement outcomes, we want to transform our fund into Australia's leading digital super fund - delivering digital-led solutions to our members," Guild Trustee Services general manager Greg Everett said.

"We are pleased to announce the selection of Iress as our key technology partner to drive this business transformation.

"A key factor in our decision-making was the ability to have unfettered, 24/7 access to our data, to tailor our customer experiences and offer industry leading digital products and services including our award-winning product SUPERSUPER to our members."

Iress general manager of superannuation Jeff Hall said the firm is delighted GuildSuper has selected it to meet its administration needs.

"Our technology-enabled administration service will transform the member experience while delivering GuildSuper greater efficiencies, freeing them up to focus on what they do best - looking after members and helping them achieve their retirement goals," Hall said.

The mandate comes just a day after Iress announced it was bidding to acquire OneVue, for 40 cents per share in cash, valuing the firm at around $107 million.

The firm today said it had successfully completed a $150 million fully underwritten placement of around 14.4 million new fully paid ordinary shares, which will help the firm in its bid for the investment solutions provider.

"The proceeds of the placement will be used to further strengthen Iress' balance sheet, provide flexibility to respond to opportunities in the current environment, and to partly fund the proposed acquisition of OneVue announced yesterday," Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said.

"We are pleased with the level of shareholder support we have received for the equity raising."

Read more: IressGuildSuperOneVueJeff HallAndrew WalshAutomated Super AdminGreg EverettGuild Trustee Services
