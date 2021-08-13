NEWS
Industry associations slam last resort scheme

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 13 AUG 2021   12:30PM

Major professional associations have united to rally against the newly proposed compensation scheme of last resort.

The Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, CPA Australia, Financial Planning Association of Australia, Institute of Public Accountants, SMSF Association, Association of Financial Advisers, Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association, and the Boutique Financial Planning Principals Association are pushing the federal government to make structural changes to the scheme.

The draft legislation proposes the CSLR to be a subsidiary of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority.

This adds unnecessary red tape by requiring ASIC to administer invoices and payments and significantly increases the government's administration costs of the financial advice sector with little benefit to consumers, the associations said.

"Responsibility for consumer losses and complaints should be shared evenly across the sector. However, the proposed scheme does not apply to some industry participants, such as product manufacturers. This means that manufacturers whose products are poorly designed and improperly fail won't have to contribute to the compensation scheme," the bodies said.

While they support the idea of a scheme, they want assurance from the government that CSLR can only be used as a last resort and that it applies to all financial service industry participants.

With financial adviser numbers now well below 20,000, the FPA fears that the proposed scheme will further reduce the population.

"COVID impacts and Australia's ageing population mean the nation's advice needs are growing yet escalating regulatory costs have already caused a mass exodus of advisers from the industry," the FPA said.

