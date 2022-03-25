NEWS
Financial Planning

Industry association rebrands

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 25 MAR 2022   12:42PM

The Stockbrokers and Financial Advisers Association will now be known by a name that more accurately reflects its membership, the body said.

The association has received full member support to change its name to Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association (SIAA).

The industry body said the new name "reflects accurately the breadth of our membership's roles and responsibilities, given that not all of our members provide financial advice".

"Our members are full-service and online brokers, execution-only participants and provide wealth advice and portfolio management services," SIAA said.

It also confirms that all members are involved in facilitating investing and serving the interests of investors and distinguishes members from other types of financial advice providers, SIAA said.

SIAA chief executive Judith Fox said the name change allows for recognition that different forms of advice provide different services to clients, based on their needs.

"This clarification is helpful to the community when thinking about how to generate wealth over the long term by investing in equity and debt markets," she added.

Also commenting, SIAA chair Brian Sheahan said: "Our name change clarifies who our members are and proudly encapsulates the value our members add to the community of investors, businesses seeking capital and, ultimately, the economy."

"The tagline accompanying our new name - 'Serving the interests of investors' - captures the fiduciary relationship our members have with investors."

Read more: SIAAStockbrokers and Financial Advisers AssociationSAFAABrian SheahanStockbrokers and Investment Advisers AssociationJudith Fox
