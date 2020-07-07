Indigenous foundation teams up with super funds

First Nations Foundation (FNF) has launched an online resource to help Indigenous Australians find, manage, and grow their superannuation.

The platform has been supported by a number of superannuation funds and financial services providers, including AustralianSuper, Cbus, MLC Wealth, Suncorp, TelstraSuper and UniSuper.

The new website, IndigenousSuper.com.au, has been launched to help Indigenous Australians learn about their superannuation, including what benefits superannuation has over the short and long term.

FNF chief executive Phil Usher told Financial Standard he would like to see more funds get on board to help those in more remote communities.

"It's a really good sign from the companies who are supporting the platform that they are focused on better outcomes for Indigenous members and they are innovating," Usher said.

"It really inspires confidence in what we are doing and we are hoping more come on board."

Usher said FNF aims to achieve financial prosperity for Indigenous Australians, and super funds can benefit from its wide network of Aboriginal community organisations.

"It is well known that Indigenous Australians have lower super balances than the rest of the population, so helping our people harness the power of their superannuation is of critical importance," Usher said.

"By clearly understanding what the benefits of interacting with super early are, and what protections are included with superannuation, we will be able to help our mob make the most of the superannuation they already have."

FNF has operated the Big Super Day Out outreach initiative for the past six years, reconnecting Indigenous Australians with more than $24 million in super. However, the event was postponed this year to protect the health of vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that we are unable to travel to communities this year, so we are building a number of specialist resources that will enable us to keep our momentum with financial literacy education and Indigenous financial empowerment," Usher said.

"The need for this education is even more relevant as we face a potential recession.

"The opportunity if we get this right is enormous. Superannuation can act as vehicle that creates intergenerational wealth for Aboriginal people. But to have an impact on this scale we can't do it alone. We need super funds and industry bodies to be on board."

UniSuper chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan said he was pleased UniSuper is supporting the platform and working with FNF to reach Indigenous communities.

"We're delighted to support this wonderful initiative to improve financial prosperity for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders," O'Sullivan, said.

"We acknowledge that our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander members face unique challenges in engaging with their super fund, and the super system more broadly, so any work being done which aims to close that retirement gap has our full support."

Cbus chief executive David Atkin said he was delighted to support the important resource in partnership with FNF.

"Good education tools are crucial for people to make fully informed decisions about their superannuation," Atkin said.

"Cbus is proud to be in a partnership with the First Nations Foundation, which has enabled this website to be developed for First Nations people."

Suncorp executive general manager wealth, Shailendra Singh, said ensuring all communities have access to the support and services they need to feel confident and informed about their finances has never been more important.

"There is no denying COVID-19 has fundamentally changed many aspects of the way we live our lives and connect with our communities, but it has also reinforced the importance of financial inclusion and resilience," Singh said.

"We have seen firsthand the incredible impact the FNF and their Big Super Day Out event series has had in helping indigenous communities build their financial wellbeing. While it's obviously a shame the event won't take place this year, the new online website is a fantastic way to ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples across the country continue to have access to information and resources to help them feel more confident about superannuation, and importantly informed about their own entitlements."

Usher said he was delighted with those in the industry who are supporting the launch and said FNF intends to launch more products for the Indigenous community in the future.

"We intend on this resource to develop over time as the superannuation industry evolves and it is the first of a number of new resources that FNF is launching to help Indigenous Australians take steps towards economic parity with the rest of the population," Usher said.