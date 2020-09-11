Increased SG equals increased fees: Research

New research from the University of Sydney suggests that raising the superannuation guarantee to 12% will send fees through the roof.

The study conducted by Cameron Murray, economist and research fellow at the University of Sydney, found that increasing the SG will charge the typical worker and extra $28,000 over their lifetime.

The research said at the current 9.5% compulsory contribution rate, Australia's superannuation system is already an unbelievably expensive retirement income system.

The super industry employs 55,000 people and costs $34 billion in fees each year to deliver only $40 billion in retirement incomes, it said.

As such, the research concluded that increasing the compulsory super contributions rate to 12% of wages will do little to support retirement incomes while adding substantially to the economic cost of the superannuation system.

"The economic cost of super to members comes in the form of direct fees, which are around 1% of super balances on average, as well as the foregone investment returns from those fees," Murray said.

"For a typical earner with a 40-year work-life they can expect to have a real super balance of $743,000 at retirement, having paid about $108,000 in fees over their lifetime."

However, Murray said even when taking into account the increased super balance due to SG rise, the worker will still be worse off.

"Those fees could have earnt an additional $74,000 in investment income, meaning the total economic loss is $182,000 over a lifetime," he said.

"Raising the compulsory super contribution rate to 12% will see funds charge this typical earner an extra $28,000 in fees over their lifetime, losing an addition $20,000 of investment income."

Additionally, Murray found that even if super funds were to vastly improve their investment performance, it will still not make up the losses members will cop in fees.

"Even if funds improve their performance and fees fall by half, the compulsory rate increase will see this typical worker lose an extra $16,000 to fees over their working life, and around $10,000 of investment income," Murray said.

"The super system is one of the most economically inefficient ways to support retirement incomes. Raising compulsory contributions will only add to these costs, creating even more jobs for blow-hard spreadsheet monkeys who pay themselves from our retirement savings."