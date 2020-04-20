NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
Increased customers, incoming crypto: Raiz
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 20 APR 2020   12:12PM

As the world's businesses contract, mobile investment platform Raiz has seen an influx of customers as it prepares to launch a cryptocurrency product.

In the first three months of 2020, Raiz saw an increase of 3741 customers, despite global market volatility and macro uncertainty.

It comes at the platform readies itself to release what it says is the world's first retail fund with Bitcoin exposure.

The "Sapphire portfolio" will be the firm's only portfolio with cryptocurrency exposure, and will have a 5% weighting towards Bitcoin.

"We're very excited to be finalising the development of the Sapphire portfolio, a brand-new option for customers with an interest in backing innovative investments," Raiz said in an email to customers.

"The Sapphire portfolio will allow those with an interest in cryptocurrency to invest in a portfolio with an allocation to Bitcoin."

Raiz will trade and store Bitcoin with US-based Gemini Exchange, which it says, is "one of the safest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world".

The firm thanked its customers for putting their trust in the platform amid the COVID-19 crisis, with its total customers and activity increasing during the March quarter.

"For this outcome we can only offer you our sincere thanks," Raiz managing director and chief executive George Lucas said.

"The team and I will work hard to meet your expectations and assist you in taking control of your finances in these difficult times."

Lucas argued the increase in investor numbers highlighted a lift in financial literacy among its users.

"Our customers are increasingly appreciating that investing can be a long-term game, and that despite the current volatility they understand the need to stay in the market, realising this crash may be the precursor of the next bull market," he said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: RaizBitcoinSapphireGeorge Lucas
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Raiz defends double fee
China backs blockchain, Bitcoin soars
What is holding Aussie robo advisers back?
Raiz hikes fees for low balances
No-deal Brexit prolongs market uncertainty
Raiz expands offshore
Raiz to launch group insurance products
Millennial money changes course after RC
Raiz beefs up security with AI
Aussie fintech launches index-style crypto fund
Editor's Choice
Regal Atlantic fund down 58.6%
KANIKA SOOD
Regal Funds Management's Atlantic Absolute Return Fund, which has a stellar long-term track record, fell 58.6% in March as COVID-19 affected markets.
CBA Group Super posts -7.7% returns for March quarter
KANIKA SOOD
CBA Group Super's balanced option returned -7.7% in March quarter amid COVID-19 volatility, pushing its one-year returns into the negative territory while longer-term remain buoyant.
NAB remediation bill grows
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
National Australia Bank has seen another $268 million added to its bill for customer remediation.
Former ASIC lawyer joins private firm
ELIZA BAVIN
A former senior manager at ASIC has taken on a new role in the financial services regulatory practice of a well-known Australian law firm.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something TopQAn2r