In race for talent, Frontier Advisors beefs up senior ranks

Frontier Advisors announced a raft of promotions as part of its strategy to nurture in-house talent and stave off competition in the hotly-contested asset consulting sector.

The group has promoted 11 members of its team across investments, business services and in its newly established investment analyst pool.

Alice Berriman and Andrew Longmore have been promoted to principal consultants and Joanna Yang as senior consultant.

Mahalia Hope, Keshia Audrey and Nathan Gelb moved from associates to consultants in the same round.

In business services, Lee Oliphant has been promoted to senior technology service delivery and information security manager; Melanie Fernando as marketing manager; and Akshita Dhariwal as senior people and culture business partner.

In a statement, Frontier said that Berriman, who joined the group over two years ago, has been instrumental in the capital markets and asset allocation team, leading the oversight of portfolio design, capital market assumptions and system development integration.

Meanwhile, Longmore, deputy head of the LDI & government segment, has been recognised for his client leadership and development of the group's insurance house views.

Liam Chiodi and Charlie Hurst, who were recruited as analysts in the expanded analyst team that Frontier set up last year, have both been promoted to associates.

"It's rewarding to see our people develop and grow within the business. We congratulate all our team members on their well-deserved promotions and look forward to their ongoing contributions to the firm," said Andrew Polson, the group's chief executive.