Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

In race for talent, Frontier Advisors beefs up senior ranks

BY MICHELLE BALTAZAR  |  THURSDAY, 28 AUG 2025   12:49PM

Frontier Advisors announced a raft of promotions as part of its strategy to nurture in-house talent and stave off competition in the hotly-contested asset consulting sector.

The group has promoted 11 members of its team across investments, business services and in its newly established investment analyst pool.

Alice Berriman and Andrew Longmore have been promoted to principal consultants and Joanna Yang as senior consultant.

Mahalia Hope, Keshia Audrey and Nathan Gelb moved from associates to consultants in the same round.

In business services, Lee Oliphant has been promoted to senior technology service delivery and information security manager; Melanie Fernando as marketing manager; and Akshita Dhariwal as senior people and culture business partner.

In a statement, Frontier said that Berriman, who joined the group over two years ago, has been instrumental in the capital markets and asset allocation team, leading the oversight of portfolio design, capital market assumptions and system development integration.

Meanwhile, Longmore, deputy head of the LDI & government segment, has been recognised for his client leadership and development of the group's insurance house views.

Liam Chiodi and Charlie Hurst, who were recruited as analysts in the expanded analyst team that Frontier set up last year, have both been promoted to associates.

"It's rewarding to see our people develop and grow within the business. We congratulate all our team members on their well-deserved promotions and look forward to their ongoing contributions to the firm," said Andrew Polson, the group's chief executive.

Read more: Frontier AdvisorsAkshita DhariwalAlice BerrimanAndrew LongmoreAndrew PolsonCharlie HurstJoanna YangKeshia Audrey
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Special feature: Shaping private markets
Frontier Advisors lands major mandate from asset management giant
New sustainable real assets boutique eyes housing, aged care
Funds SA deputy investment chief to depart
Cbus plays it steady amid rocky start to the year
Global active equity managers suffer their worst year in decades
Cbus appoints deputy investment chief
World on the brink: Frontier Advisors
Former Frontier alts head joins Evergreen
Funds SA names interim investment chief

Editor's Choice

Shield-linked advice firm director, compliance manager banned

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
The AFSL of MWL Financial Services has been cancelled, while both its director and its compliance manager have copped bans after they allegedly helped funnel more than $150 million in investments into the Shield Master Fund.

Perennial Partners takes stake in boutique fund manager

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:35PM
Perennial Partners has acquired a 50% stake in boutique fund manager, aiming to further develop its flagship fund.

Platinum banks on merger positives amid dismal FY25 result

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
With assets and profits down 30% in the year, Platinum Asset Management's hopes of recovery are pinned on the L1 Capital deal and subsequent rebranding to L1 Group.

ASIC proposes 'kill switches' for unusual trading

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:37PM
ASIC has opened consultation on proposed changes to modernise market integrity rules governing market participants' trading systems and automated trading.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Georgina Dudley

Georgina Dudley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
Georgina Dudley had been with JANA for 14 years before taking on the top job and she is uniquely positioned to lead the firm forward in a quickly changing environment. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media