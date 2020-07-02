NEWS
Financial Planning
Implemented Portfolios partners with Wealth Today
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUL 2020   11:46AM

Implemented Portfolios (IPL) has entered into an agreement with Wealth Today to provide their financial advisers with an individually managed account (IMA) offering.

The managed account provider was added to the Wealth Today approved product list and will be available to financial advisers who are licensed under Wealth Today.

This comes as IPL said it has continued to experience increased uptake at a licensee level for their IMA solution, as the advice industry seeks to offer investors bespoke, personalised investment solutions which are customised to reflect individual preferences.

IPL said it has seen an uplift of advisers who are seeking to partner with the right outsourced portfolio management solution, enabling them to spend more time with clients and deepen their client relationships.

Chief executive of corporate development for IPL Santi Burridge said he is delighted that IPL has been added to the Wealth Today APL.

"Forward thinking dealer groups are increasingly seeing the necessity for an investment service solution like ours that truly partners with advisers to put the client first," Burridge said.

"On top of that, the efficiencies gained from utilizing our IMA service really do free up advisers' time - allowing them to step deeper into the role they were designed to do - helping their clients live their best lives.

"We are excited to have partnered with Wealth Today to help enable the advisers under their AFSL with more opportunities to do that."

Jack Standing, Wealth Today's national head of the advice team, welcomed the IMA offering, seeing traction from advisers already on what he said will be an efficiency game changer for advice practices.

"Licensees need to ensure they are doing as much as they can to enable advisers to act in their clients' best interests and we believe the customisation made available through the IPL IMA service meets this obligation while assisting advisers manage their growing compliance requirements," Standing said.

