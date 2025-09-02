IML debuts income-focused ETF

IML has launched an actively managed income-focused ETF on the ASX, spun off from its Equity Income Fund.

The Investors Mutual Equity Income Fund Complex ETF (EQIN) was admitted on the exchange yesterday.

EQIN aims to provide a dividend yield after fees and expenses and before taxes that exceeds 2% above the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index on a rolling four-year basis.

The fund invests in a combination of ASX-listed shares, hybrids, bought and sold options and cash, and holds a minimum of 20 securities.

The IML Equity Income Fund was incepted in 2011, achieving an average income of 9.4% p.a. while the ASX 300 Accumulation Index returned 5.9% p.a.

The underlying fund is a managed fund overseen by portfolio managers Michael O'Neill and Tuan Luu. Top holdings include BHP Group, CSL, Brambles, CBA, NAB and The Lottery Corporation.

O'Neill said the fund fills that gap for retirees, giving them consistent income with lower volatility they can rely on.

"It's becoming harder and harder for people to get consistent income to fund their retirements with interest rates and ASX dividend yields falling (particularly for banks and resources sectors), and bank hybrids being phased out," he said.

An affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, IML had US$2.6 billion at the end of June 30.

The fund manager adopts both a quality and value investment style, using an active 'bottom-up' approach to identifying, researching and valuing companies listed on the ASX.

Such companies must show attractive capital growth, downside protection, consistent income, lower volatility than the overall share market and tax effectiveness.

Luu commented: "Our process of researching and investing in companies is disciplined in order to achieve sustainable returns with lower volatility. We apply a prudent options overlay to diversify our available sources of income, which is particularly helpful when the market is more volatile."