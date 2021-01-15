NEWS
Executive Appointments
Ignition Advice expands team
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 15 JAN 2021   12:32PM

Digital advice technology provider Ignition Advice has appointed a business development director for APAC, as it grows its global team.

Rob Coulter will step into the role, joining from the Association of Financial Advisers where he was general manager, partnerships.

Coulter was head of corporate development at AMP Advice (and ipac Securities prior) for eight years.

He has also worked in business development at BT and ING.

"I have for a considerable period of time believed that digital advice is a key ingredient to helping more Australians access safe, compliant and affordable advice," Coulter said.

"I believe that there is a real convergence of purpose with industry, government and regulators all demonstrating a desire to deliver safe, compliant and affordable advice."

Ignition co-founder and director Mark Fordee added: "We are pleased to welcome Robert Coulter to Ignition's growing global team. Ignition continues to attract world class digital advice experts. We look forward to maintaining this momentum with strong staff recruitment throughout 2021."

Ignition chief executive Manish Prasad left his position after a little over two years in the role recently.

Financial Standard understands a new chief executive has been appointed but is yet to be announced.

Read more: INGIgnition AdviceAPACRob CoulterAMP AdviceAssociation of Financial AdvisersBTManish PrasadMark FordeeRobert Coulter
First Sentier launches infrastructure fund
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:41PM
First Sentier Investors has launched a new US-listed infrastructure fund that is managed locally.
