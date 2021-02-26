Ignition Advice enters UK market

Fintech Ignition Advice has announced it will move into the UK market, establishing new teams in London and Edinburgh.

Ignition chief executive of Europe Terry Donohoe said he is delighted by the move into the UK market.

"By bringing advisers and their clients together on the one advice platform, we enable our partners, financial institutions, to truly scale their advice propositions," Donohoe said.

"With rapid implementation times and great user experiences, the Ignition Advice platform provides the flexibility demanded by financial institutions."

The first entered the European market in 2017 in Dublin. Ignition co-founder and chief executive Mike Giles said the firms experience in the region is a positive.

"Ignition Advice is well experienced in operating within local regulations, including the pre- and post-trade transparency requirements and the consumer protection standards for insurance firms," Miles said.

"As part of the move into the UK, we are further localising all products for the UK market, over layering UK FCA regulatory standards to meet the needs of British clients."

David Hempson will join the company as its new business development director UK where he will launch and lead Ignition's sales effort in the UK.

Hempson has 20 years' experience in financial services sales, including roles at EValue and FE FundInfo.

"Ignition's proven digital advice technology and the strong appetite from UK financial institutions for customer first digital engagement advice solutions make an exciting combination," Hempson said.

"We look forward to bringing the UK market live digital advice solutions for insurance, pensions and wealth in 2021."

Ignition said it will focus on continued global expansion, supporting the UK expansion and servicing new client acquisition.

Co-founder of Ignition Mark Fordree said: "Ignition's highly flexible platform is able to serve the needs of a broad spectrum of financial institutions. Post Brexit, the UK is establishing a strong lead in fintech and digital financial services, and we are pleased to enter the market at this time. Ignition continues to hire leading technologists to our global team to support our growing client base."