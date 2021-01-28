NEWS
Executive Appointments
Ignition Advice appoints deputy chair
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 28 JAN 2021   11:33AM

Ignition Advice has named a new deputy chair and non-executive director adding to the firm's global team.

Russell Scrimshaw will join the board bringing years of experience in senior executive and company director roles.

Scrimshaw was previously deputy chief executive of Fortescue Metals Group and chair of UK listed Sirius Minerals.

He is also chair of the Garvan Foundation and non-executive director of the Garvan Institute of Medical Research.

Scrimshaw has also worked in various departments at Commonwealth Bank, Optus, Amdahl and IBM Australia.

"I am very excited to be a part of what I expect will be a major international software and services company in the rapidly expanding financial services and advice sector," Scrimshaw said.

"Clearly, Ignition software is world class and has already generated several prestigious sales in Europe and the UK, as well as in Australia."

Ignition chair Peter Meurer said he was delighted that Scrimshaw was joining the board and is excited to welcome him.

"He is one of Australia's leading financial services experts. An appointment of this calibre will greatly assist Ignition as we continue to expand through partnerships with leading global institutions in 2021," Meurer said.

Ignition has made several changes to its executive team recently naming Robert Coulter as business development lead in Asia Pacific and David Hempson taking on the role in the UK.

Ignition chief executive Manish Prasad left the business in January after a little over two years in the role.

Ignition has not yet announced who will fill Prasad's role.

Read more: Ignition AdviceRussell ScrimshawManish PrasadPeter MeurerDavid HempsonRobert Coulter
VIEW COMMENTS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
