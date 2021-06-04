Ignition Advice adds to board

Fintech Ignition Advice has appointed a non-executive director to the board of its overseas business.

Paul McMahon has joined the firm's board based in the UK.

He previously worked in senior roles at Zurich Financial Services, AXA Sun Life/Friends Life and AEGON.

Ignition recently appointed Russell Scrimshaw as deputy chair and non-executive director in January.

Peter Meurer, chair of the Ignition board, said McMahon's appointment brings significant international experience and knowledge to the business as it continues on its growth trajectory.

"Our challenge as an industry has been to ensure there is sufficient breadth of advice, delivered in ways that are widely accessible and affordable. Advances in the use of digitisation now offers the prospect of removing historic barriers that have constrained advice capacity and makes it possible to do so in ways that bring a step change in quality assurance and customer convenience," he said.

UK wealth manager M&G Wealth appointed the fintech to provide its digital advice offering for its advisers and customers in May.

M&G Wealth is part of M&G plc which is a global investment group headquartered in London, England, and listed on the London Stock Exchange.