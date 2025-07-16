Newspaper icon
IFS recovers $226m in unpaid super

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 JUL 2025   12:54PM

Industry Fund Services (IFS) has collected more than $226 million of unpaid superannuation in the previous financial year, bringing its total recoveries to over $2 billion to date.

Despite the effort, the ability to easily recover super is still a fair distance away from the total unpaid super, which currently sits close to $6 billion for 3.3 million Australians according to recent data shown by the Super Members Council (SMC).

However, IFS believes the upcoming introduction of Payday Super - which comes into effect at the beginning of FY27 - will tackle the issue by ensuring super is paid concurrently with wages, "making it easier to identify and act on non-compliance sooner."

IFS provides support in unpaid super recovery, as well as financial advice, and consulting services to some industry funds.

Furthermore, IFS said it is investing in technology and automation to enhance its Super Recoveries service to improve efficiency while reducing costs for clients.

Commenting, Cbus Super deputy chief executive and chief member officer Marianne Walker recognises the seriousness of unpaid super.

"Unpaid super is a serious issue for Cbus Super members. That's why we are proud of the results achieved by IFS over the past financial year," Walker said.

"Their work has helped recover unpaid super for more than a hundred thousand of our members, getting money into their accounts and working for their future as soon as possible.

"It's money that would have otherwise been missing from their retirement savings and the difference it makes, especially over decades of compound returns, is huge."

Walker added that members of Cbus are uniquely characterised and are often forced to move "from job to job", bringing IFS' capabilities in recovering super ever so important for the fund.

Meanwhile, AustralianSuper head of workplace partnerships Luke Fraser reiterated the importance in securing a member's full entitlements.

"Unpaid or missing super comes with a long-term impact - a lower balance to live off in retirement. That's why making sure super fund members receive their full entitlements is such important work," Fraser said.

"With Payday Super proposed to take effect on 1 July 2026, we are working closely with our partners and employers to ensure they are supported through this transition.

"Our focus is on delivering compliant, integrated payment technology and tailored education to help businesses save time and confidently meet their super obligations."

Meantime, IFS executive manager of super recoveries Natalie Lister said the "record-breaking achievement is a testament of [IFS'] dedication."

"Every dollar recovered represents a stronger retirement outcome for working Australians. We're proud to stand alongside our clients in protecting their members' super," Lister said.

"These initiatives align with IFS's broader mission to modernise operations and empower the profit-to-member superannuation industry through scalable, cost-effective solutions.

"Our goal is to be the go-to partner for proactive super recovery, especially as we recognise that Payday Super, while a major step forward, will not completely eradicate the issue."

Additionally, IFS noted that Payday Super will significantly tighten compliance timelines for both superannuation funds and employers.

As such, IFS said it aims to develop a phased service model for arrears and Payday Super compliance, real-time data to detect non-compliance early, and engage with industry bodies and regulators to shape practical implementation.

