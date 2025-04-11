Newspaper icon
IFM Investors fills executive post after global hunt

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 11 APR 2025   12:44PM

IFM Investors has appointed Amy Diab as its chief operating officer, following a six-month global search.

Diab has been acting chief operating officer since October last year, after the firm lost her predecessor Lounarda David, a former chief investment operations officer at Sunsuper, who is now working as an independent consultant.

Before stepping into the acting role, Diab served as global head of investment operations since 2018. Her career prior to IFM included more than 15 years at Citi Securities Services and NAB Asset Servicing, where she worked across operations, operating model design, client solutions, and sales.

With her appointment, Diab will join IFM Investors' executive leadership team, where she will help support its global growth strategy.

IFM chief executive David Neal said Diab's experience working with global firms will be "incredibly valuable" as the firm continues executing its growth strategy for its clients.

"... Amy has been a driving force in fostering innovation, improving efficiencies, and strengthening collaboration across our teams, and I'm confident that she'll continue to lead us towards even greater success," Neal said.

IFM Investors, which is owned by local industry super funds, manages $232 billion across infrastructure, debt, listed equities, and private equity.

It invests on behalf of 745 institutional investors globally.

