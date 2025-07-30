IFM Investors buys Air Rail

IFM Investors acquired 75% of Air Rail, the largest airport ground support equipment (GSE) provider in Spain and Portugal.

Headquartered in Madrid, Air Rail owns and leases GSE, like boarding stairs and baggage carts, and provides maintenance services to more than 50 European airports. About 70% of its fleet is fully electric.

IFM Investors is buying 75% of the company, while its founder José Manuel García Prieto will retain 25%.

It's expected Air Rail will grow further with the backing of IFM, which has plenty of experience in owning and operating airports throughout the world. It has stakes in Sydney Airport, Melbourne Airport, NT Airports, Manchester Airports Group, and Flughafen Wien Group, which includes Vienna Airport, to name a few.

It's just the latest in a long line of deals IFM Investors has done in Spain, with others including Naturgy, Aqualia and Aleatica. It is one of the institution's most important markets, home to more than €10 billion in assets.

"IFM is excited to work with Air Rail's leadership team. GSE equipment is mission critical infrastructure for airports - a sector which IFM knows extremely well. We have been impressed by Air Rail's track record, operational excellence and customer-centric approach. We look forward to working closely with the company to accelerate its ambitious expansion plans," IFM Investors global head of infrastructure Kyle Mangini said.

Meanwhile, Prieto said he is excited to see the organisation move into its next chapter with IFM at the helm.

"Their extensive experience in the infrastructure sector, investment approach and commitment to sustainability make them an ideal partner to support our next phase of growth and will be key in helping us deliver even greater value to the GSE leasing sector," he said.

"With IFM's backing, we are well-positioned to accelerate our expansion plans across Europe and globally."