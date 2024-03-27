IFM Investors adds to global client solutions team

IFM Investors is welcoming a head of global consultant relations, leading its investment consultant and outsourced CIO strategy.

Claudia Marciano joined the institution in London last week, coming across from Ashmore Group where she held a similar role.

She is reporting to IFM's head of global client solutions John Gee-Grant and will drive the relationships with consulting firms across business lines. She will work alongside other recent appointments to the team, including head of business operations Neil Macdonald and Peter Swarbeck and Armit Bhambra who oversee Asia and Europe respectively.

"Strong relationships, coordination and communication around the world with the consultant community are critical to developing enduring partnerships with existing and potential clients and a key element of our strategy," Gee-Grant said.

"Claudia will add significant expertise to the global client solutions team and help drive our strategy and relationships with investment consultants and the OCIO community, key pillars of our plans to continue to grow IFM Investors globally."

Marciano brings more than two decades of experience, having also held roles with Stone Harbor Investment Partners, TT International, and Morgan Stanley.

On why she's joined IFM, Marciano said: "I have been impressed by IFM's investment capabilities, people and culture and the way the firm delivers for their clients."

"I look forward to working with the team and supporting IFM as it continues its growth and global expansion."