Regulatory
IFM impersonated in scam
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 14 JAN 2021   12:17PM

IFM Investors has become the subject of an email scam as it also battles claims it overvalued certain assets.

IFM said the email, purporting to be from the company, has been sent to members of the public requesting them to fill out an application form the invest in a "High Yield Fixed Rate Corporate Bond".

IFM said it has reported the issue to the Australian Cyber Security Center and warned members of the public to ignore the email.

"IFM Investors does not solicit applications from the public and any such request is fraudulent," IFM said.

"If you receive this email, please do not respond."

The scam email is not the only issue plaguing IFM at the moment, after Mexico-based Aurora Research published a report alleging IFM inflated the value of certain assets.

The report suggests IFM has over-valued its Mexican subsidiary Aleatica by at least $3 billion.

The report alleges IFM valued Aleatica at $3.79 per share, when they were listed on the Mexican stock exchange for $1.52 per share.

When questioned IFM said the $3.79 price was for Aleatica Spain (the holding company through which IFM own part of its investment in Aleatica Mexico), while $1.52 a share was for Aleatica Mexico's shares.

"In fact... IFM does value Aleatica MX (and not the holding company) at a premium of more than 100% compared to its quoted price, and IFM deliberately tried to mislead the chair of the Committee," the report alleges.

The report claims that either IFM valued its stake in Aleatica Mexico at a premium of over 95% of market value or while IFM values the company at around $6 billion, other investors value it at only around $3 billion.

"As of today, the divergence between Aleatica MX market value (defined as its quoted price per share) and its valuation performed by IFM has grown," the report claims.

"In other words, as of today, IFM values its investment in Aleatica MX at an even higher premium to its market value, and to other funds' valuations of the same shares, than it did as of December 31, 2018."

An IFM spokesperson told Financial Standard: "These allegations are false and as these matters are the subject of legal action it's not appropriate to comment further."

