IFM drops $50m on local infrastructure player

IFM drops $50m on local infrastructure playerBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | FRIDAY, 21 JUL 2023 12:23PM
Read more: IFM Investors, SUPA Group, Smart Urban Properties Australia, Geoff Horth, Jeremy Larkin, Daniela Wegner, Vocus Group
IFM Investors has backed utilities and communications provider Smart Urban Properties Australia (SUPA), making a $50 million investment.
The global fund manager said it entered into a binding agreement with SUPA Group, which provides dual energy infrastructure and technologies coverage to existing properties.
The transaction is scheduled to be complete in August, subject to SUPA shareholder approval.
At the time of completion, it's intended that IFM investment director of private equity Daniela Wegner and executive director of private equity Jeremy Larkin will join the SUPA board.
Larkin explained the investment in SUPA is aligned with IFM's private equity strategy which looks to back companies that have proven, resilient business model's and an actionable growth agenda.
"... which have the potential to deliver returns to our investors and their beneficiaries, which include millions of working people," he said.
"We are delighted to be partnering with SUPA on their mission to improve the lifestyles of people living and working in apartment complexes and other multi-dwelling properties all across Australia."
The SUPA Group, which forms an umbrella over SUPA network, SUPA tech and SUPA energy, is headed by former Vocus Group chief executive Geoff Horth.
He said the partnership with IFM will allow the group to change the game for property investors, developers, and owners and improve the lifestyles of the communities it serves by developing smarter, safer, more sustainable urban properties.
"We are delighted to be partnering with IFM on this next stage of our exciting growth journey," said Horth.
"It will provide growth capital to deliver our existing pipeline of projects while allowing us to make further investments to increase our market share."
He explained, over several months of working with the IFM team, it's clear that the opportunity is in the best long-term interests of the company.
"IFM's relationships and networks, our alignment on strategy and ambition and our shared values provide the ideal platform for us to deliver outstanding returns for all SUPA investors," he said.
IFM reported $217 billion in funds under management as of 31 March 2023.
It concluded the investment will bring a wealth of networks, relationships, and specialist skill sets, which will be leveraged to support SUPA's growth strategy.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Nuveen appoints head of consultant relations, APAC|
NGS Super expands leadership|
Rethinking retirement: Focus on spending, not saving|
FICAP 2023: Countdown is on|
|Sponsored by
Building Aussie equity portfolios
Tips and insights on stock selection to achieve a client's investment objectives by AssureInvest's Andrew Doherty.
|Sponsored by
Setting out our progress towards a sustainable transition
Explore the summary of our latest Sustainability Report.
|Sponsored by
Fostering Change With Impact Investing
Read how T. Rowe Price is searching for the winners that are leading the charge and putting capital behind those aiming towards positive outcomes.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Flipping the perspective: What is a fit-for-purpose SoA?
Strategic asset allocation: what matters in the long run
The game's afoot: Unit trusts versus ETPs
Giving more thoughtfully
Alex Joiner
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD