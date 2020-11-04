IFM bets on SaaS

IFM Investors' new private equity growth fund has made its first transaction, taking a significant minority interest in Zuuse for around $50 million.

Zuuse is a global provider of construction payment management Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to the global construction and building operations sector.

IFM said Zuuse has grown strongly during the COVID-19 pandemic as the construction industry continues to move away from hard copy paperwork processes to digital claims management solutions.

IFM said the investment was led by Adrian Kerley and Jeremy Larkin from IFM, both of which are set to join the Zuuse board as non-executive directors.

Additionally, Leigh Jasper will co-invest alongside IFM and will also join the Zuuse board as a non-executive director.

Jasper has over 19 years of leadership experience in the construction and engineering software industry, as co-founder and chief executive of Aconex.

IFM's investment in Zuuse is the second deal for its newly formed direct private equity team.

It is the first investment to combine IFM's new private equity growth fund and a single client mandate to invest in mid-market growth companies.

The team made its first investment in July 2019 in My Plan Manager, a provider of plan management services to clients in the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

IFM chief executive David Neal said: "Private equity is a key growth area for IFM and we see this investment as one that will continue to help IFM deliver on its purpose to protect and grow the retirement savings of working people."

Zuuse executive chair Geoff Tarrant said he was pleased with the partnership and looking forward to driving the company forward.

"It's great to partner with IFM - the investment will fund a number of clearly identified growth initiatives and help cement our position as a global industry leader in construction and building operations software," Tarrant said.