Financial Planning

iFactFind partners with global tech firm

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 SEP 2023   12:04PM

iFactFind has partnered with a global financial advice technology provider, marking its fifth integration since launching in 2021.

Voyant's financial advice platform AdviserGo has linked with iFactFind to help advisers minimise administrative tasks and eliminate manual data re-entry.

iFactFind co-founder Paul Moran said the integration enables one-click instant modelling, based on the mini fact find.

Once a comprehensive fact find has been completed and/or updated, advisers can conduct more extensive modelling.

"This can form the basis of insightful and robust client discussions. It also speeds up the delivery of advice, facilitates more efficient meetings," he said.

Xplan, Worksorted, and Fin365 are also part of iFactFind's stable of partners.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

Based in Austin, Texas, Voyant entered the Australian market in 2021 and recently announced its partnership with Spark Financial and Practifi. It is a subsidiary of NYSE-listed AssetMark Financial Holdings.

Voyant vice president of business development for Australia and Europe Stephen Browne said: "We've spent the last couple of years learning about the Australian market, listening to advisers and understanding their needs and pain points, and developing our system for Australian users."

"Australia is a very important market for Voyant and relationships with innovative groups like iFactFind are extremely valuable and exciting."

Read more: iFactFindVoyantStephen BrownePaul MoranPractifiSpark FinancialWorksortedXplan
VIEW COMMENTS

