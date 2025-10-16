Newspaper icon
iExtend hires national BDM

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  THURSDAY, 16 OCT 2025   2:25PM

iExtend has expanded its distribution team by appointing a national business development specialist, hiring from Resolution Life.

In the newly created role, David Sutjipto will work closely with financial advisers to enhance the client experience and ensure policy owners understand their options when life insurance is at risk of lapsing or cancellation.

Sutjipto will provide direct engagement, training and strategic support, equipping advisers with the tools and insights to identify opportunities where iExtend's solution may unlock financial value or preserve critical cover.

He brings extensive experience in life insurance and financial services, having spent almost nine years at Resolution Life as partner relationships manager. Before that, he spent ver six years at iSelect in roles spanning sales management, training and call centre leadership. Having also worked as a financial adviser, he has a deep understanding of adviser needs and client expectations.

"We're pleased to welcome David to the team in a role focused on helping advisers deliver a more personalised, proactive and financially beneficial experience to their clients," said iExtend chief distribution officer Protip DasGupta. "By streamlining the process and offering hands-on support, David will help broaden adviser capabilities and strengthen client relationships."

iExtend was launched more than three years ago, providing Australians who were seeking to cancel or reduce their life insurance cover and had a change in health, with another choice.

The firm provides a solution for life insurance policy owners considering cancelling or reducing their cover. The business co-owns the policy, takes over premium payments and shares future claim benefits based on how long iExtend has been paying premiums.

According to the company, one in four policies assessed by iExtend are retained by the policy owner, demonstrating value that might otherwise be lost. This also provides advisers with a retention strategy, allowing them to maintain long-term relationships and support clients when needed.

iExtend recently appointed Michael Hull as chief operating officer to enhance its operational frameworks and to ensure compliance and regulatory standards as the business grows.

Read more: iExtendDavid SutjiptoMichael HullProtip DasGupta

