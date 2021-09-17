NEWS
Executive Appointments

icare board appoints Willment

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 17 SEP 2021   12:34PM

Mercer Australia chief investment officer Kylie Willment has joined the board of workplace insurer, icare.

Willment is a new non-executive director, joining alongside Viriginia Malley who is currently deputy chair of the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust.

Willment has been Mercer's investments chief for the Pacific for four years and previously spent 17 years at NSW Treasury Corporation.

Chair John Robertson said: "Virginia and Kylie will bring strong leadership credentials and a wealth of financial expertise and experience to the icare board."

"Kylie brings a specialisation in investment management to the icare board and a passion for organisational health, recognising the importance of good governance and a strong culture," he said.

On Malley's appointment, Robertson said she brings investment management experience in the financial services sector and governance capabilities from her work with government agencies and the private sector.

Malley and Willment officially joined the icare board on August 16.

Last year, icare appointed former Suncorp chief executive and managing director Michael Cameron to the board, together with former PwC partner John Walsh.

Read more: icareKylie WillmentMercer AustraliaJohn RobertsonJohn WalshMichael CameronNSW Treasury CorporationViriginia Malley
