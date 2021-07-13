Ian Silk to leave AustralianSuper

The chief executive of Australia's biggest superannuation fund AustralianSuper will step down before the end of the year.

Having led the fund since its creation on 1 July 2006, Ian Silk is set to leave the super fund at the end of this year. Chief risk officer Paul Schroder will take over the top job, the fund announced.

When he began, the fund had $21 billion in funds under management following the merger of the Australian Retirement Fund and the Superannuation Trust of Australia and, under Silk's watch, has grown to $225 billion with 2.4 million members.

Silk said: "It has been an amazing privilege to work with my colleagues across the fund to deliver the best possible financial returns for the more than 2.4 million members who trust us with their retirement savings. I look back with huge pride on what the team at AustralianSuper has achieved."

Before AustralianSuper, Silk worked with the Melbourne and Metropolitan Board of Works. In 1982, he joined the Victorian government's Office of Industrial Relations, where his positions included serving as a senior policy officer, wages policy specialist and an advocate in national wage cases.

He moved onto work at the building and construction industry division of the department of labour and then a ministerial adviser to labour ministers in the state government. Silk was also a director of the department of labour's industrial relations division.

Schroder joined AustralianSuper in 2007 and over the years has overseen the new entity's growth agenda, insurance book, strategy, brand, sales and reputation.

Silk said Schroder has played a key role across the fund over the past decade in providing low cost insurance to members, building the fund's brand and most recently embedding a leading risk culture at AustralianSuper.

"He is exceptionally well placed to lead the fund in its next phase as it moves towards being a profit-for-member $500 billion superannuation fund in the next five years, that uses the scale of the organisation to benefit members," Silk said.

AustralianSuper chair Don Russell said Silk had discussed his move with the board over a number of months.

Russell said that he was" pleased that the board's work with Silk on succession planning, including a board review of external candidates, had enabled the appointment of such a high-calibre internal candidate".

The board had unanimously decided that Schroder was the best person to lead AustralianSuper through its next phase. This includes leading the fund through its latest merger partner, the $7.4 billion LUCRF Super.

"The AustralianSuper board wishes to express our deep appreciation for the leadership and integrity that Ian has consistently displayed throughout his tenure and in building an organisational culture that always puts the long-term financial interest of members first," Russell said.

"Under Ian's leadership the fund has always been ambitious for members and this has played a vital role in ensuring AustralianSuper has been able to use its size and scale to be the number one performing fund across multiple time periods. The fund has no other objective than to work in assisting members to achieve their best financial position in retirement."

On his appointment, Schroder commented: "Serving members and helping build their retirement balances is central to our purpose and ingrained in our culture. I look forward to working with my colleagues and key stakeholders to continue to deliver on that vision."

Speaking with Financial Standard last year about his career, Schroder said: "I have had the privilege of working for member organisations. When I look back, there is a clarity, simplicity and purpose in that, which is very energising. Everywhere I have worked there is always the purpose of achieving member outcomes."

After university, Schroder's first job assisted migrants and refugees in settling into the workforce and learning English on the job. He then went into rehabilitation work, joining the Victorian Trades Hall Council, where he worked closely with a young David Atkin, Cbus' former chief executive and now the deputy chief executive of AMP Capital.

Under Schroder's leadership as chief risk officer, a newly created role he was appointed to in October 2019, the fund's commitment to combatting cybersecurity and other threats to its framework and data was ramped up.

His bid to arm the fund with the necessary protections saw the four risk departments expand to include hiring a lead for its financial crime, security and resilience unit.

"We are in the business of helping members grow and protect their growing assets," he said.