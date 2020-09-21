NEWS
Executive Appointments
IAG names chief from within
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 21 SEP 2020   11:55AM

Insurance Australia Group has promoted its deputy chief executive to chief executive following Peter Harmer's announcement to retire.

Nick Hawkins was appointed as deputy chief executive in April this year after 12 years as the company's chief financial officer.

He has been with the company for 19 years and was previously chief executive of New Zealand, head of asset management and strategy and head of group finance.

Prior to joining IAG, Hawkins was spent over a decade at KPMG as a senior manager before being named as a partner.

Commenting on his appointment Hawkins said: "I am excited to lead IAG during its next phase of growth and ensure the company emerges from the economic downturn as a strong, resilient organisation."

"Insurance plays a fundamental role in our society and I'm proud to work for and lead a company that is truly purpose-led and customer-focused."

IAG chair Elizabeth Bryan said: "Nick has a deep understanding of global and domestic general insurance along with operational and financial experience, and this will ensure a smooth transition for IAG."

Hawkins will commence his role on November 2 following a comprehensive internal and external search.

Bryan thanked Harmer for his five-year tenure as chief executive.

"Under Peter's leadership, IAG has sharpened its focus on delivering better outcomes for customers and their communities while performing well financially," she said.

Expert Feed
