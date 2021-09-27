Hyperion Asset Management builds out team

The fund manager has appointed a head of risk and compliance, general executive, and research associate as it invests in its next stage of growth.

Thomas Withers has joined as head of risk and compliance from Northcape Capital where he was in a similar role.

He has over 20 years' experience in risk management, performance analysis and project management. Withers will be responsible for ensuring business operations are compliant with company policies and legal requirements and providing direction to Hyperion's senior management.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Clarke was appointed as general executive, joining from ClearView Wealth where she was a senior investment and macro research analyst and contributed to asset allocation and multi-asset portfolios.

Clarke previously spent eight years at the Reserve Bank of Australia as a senior analyst and an economist.

Finally, Sam Parcell has taken on the role of research associate. He spent over two years as an investment analyst at Sandhurst Trustees and also worked at Bendigo Bank as a credit analyst and treasury analyst.

"We're pleased to announce Hyperion is bolstering its team this month with three high quality additions. Thomas, Alexandra and Sam bring together 40 years of experience to our team with a diverse array of industry nous and capabilities across investing, risk management, compliance and funds management," Hyperion chief investment officer Mark Arnold said.

Hyperion deputy chief investment officer Jason Orthman added: "Talent is a driver of success and Hyperion prides itself on bringing together quality investment professionals of the highest calibre."

"Thomas, Alexandra and Sam together have excellent industry experience and capabilities that align with our commitment to be Australia's leading fund manager for retail and institutional investors."