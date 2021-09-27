NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Hyperion Asset Management builds out team

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 27 SEP 2021   11:58AM

The fund manager has appointed a head of risk and compliance, general executive, and research associate as it invests in its next stage of growth.

Thomas Withers has joined as head of risk and compliance from Northcape Capital where he was in a similar role.

He has over 20 years' experience in risk management, performance analysis and project management. Withers will be responsible for ensuring business operations are compliant with company policies and legal requirements and providing direction to Hyperion's senior management.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Clarke was appointed as general executive, joining from ClearView Wealth where she was a senior investment and macro research analyst and contributed to asset allocation and multi-asset portfolios.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

Clarke previously spent eight years at the Reserve Bank of Australia as a senior analyst and an economist.

Finally, Sam Parcell has taken on the role of research associate. He spent over two years as an investment analyst at Sandhurst Trustees and also worked at Bendigo Bank as a credit analyst and treasury analyst.

"We're pleased to announce Hyperion is bolstering its team this month with three high quality additions. Thomas, Alexandra and Sam bring together 40 years of experience to our team with a diverse array of industry nous and capabilities across investing, risk management, compliance and funds management," Hyperion chief investment officer Mark Arnold said.

Hyperion deputy chief investment officer Jason Orthman added: "Talent is a driver of success and Hyperion prides itself on bringing together quality investment professionals of the highest calibre."

"Thomas, Alexandra and Sam together have excellent industry experience and capabilities that align with our commitment to be Australia's leading fund manager for retail and institutional investors."

Read more: HyperionAlexandra ClarkeThomas WithersSam ParcellReserve Bank of AustraliaBendigo BankClearView WealthJason OrthmanMark ArnoldNorthcape CapitalSandhurst Trustees
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Former Regal FM portfolio manager banned
Super funds to front committee hearing
Recovery set to slow: OECD
Former Macquarie chief to head ASIC, APRA regulator
ASX posts mixed results
Economic recap: Week to August 13
Stellar year of returns for Aussie equities funds
Economic recap: Week to August 6
Top franked stock picks: Morningstar
Top economist Don Stammer to fund UNE scholarship

Editor's Choice

Consumers lose out on IP changes

KARREN VERGARA
Almost one third of Australians don't know what income protection covers and could potentially lose out from the significant life insurance reforms that are just days away.

Tax incentive could boost affordable housing: ISA

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
In its submission to the federal government's inquiry into housing affordability, Industry Super Australia has suggested superannuation funds could play a key role in creating more affordable housing.

Stewart Investors launches emerging markets fund

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The active, long-only equity specialist launched a global sustainable emerging market fund for local investors.

Hyperion Asset Management builds out team

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The fund manager has appointed a head of risk and compliance, general executive, and research associate as it invests in its next stage of growth.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Michelle Inns

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
CRESTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Crestone Wealth Management chief operating officer Michelle Inns owes her career to curiosity and not being afraid to ask for new opportunities. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.